Colin Cowherd: Damian Lillard is a winning basketball player... Kyrie Irving isn't

Damian Lillard's performance was once again outstanding as he lead the Portland Trail Blazers against the Brooklyn Nets to a win, solidifying their spot in the playoffs.

Colin Cowherd asks if Dame is the best guard in the NBA today, and wonders why players like Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook get more attention in the media.