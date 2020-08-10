SEC talks about start of college football season

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 weeks ago

In the last 24 hours.

Sources say the big 10 is suppose to announce their decision to cancel college football this week.

Waay 31 sports director lynden blake joins us from her home with more on what this means for the sec.

I reached out to officials with the southeast conference today asking if they plan to play football this fall.

I haven't heard back from them, but what i can tell you is this.

29 fbs players have opted out of the season.

The majority of athletes want to play.

Vo: even alabma head coach nick saban told espn monday he wants to play for the players sake.

And added quote the players are a lot safer with us, than running around at home."

The sec hasn't given up hope yet according to sec commissioner greg sankey.

He tweeted monday the best advice he's been given during the pandemic is to be patient.

He released a statement on twitter saying: he doesn't know if the sec can play football this fall, but the conference hasn't given up yet.

He added wuote we support, educate and car for student athletes every day.

And will continue to do so."

Players with north alabma roots have given their stance on the season, all in favor of playing ball this fall.

James clemens alum, and alabama defensive end, labryan ray tweeted hashtag we want to play, along with missisppi state lineback and florence grad erroll thompson.

Even chip lindsey, the head coach at troy who played high school ball at bob jones tweeted monday he and his players have met and they are on the same page and want to play football.

Players from all power 5 conferences released a statement sunday night asking to play.

And asking for mandated safety measures