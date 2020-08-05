Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mapleworth Murders

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Mapleworth Murders

Mapleworth Murders

Mapleworth Murders - Trailer - Quibi - From the hilarious minds of Paula Pell and John Lutz, #MapleworthMurders is a crime-solving series with lots of comedians, and of course, "Murder!" Now Streaming only on Quibi.

About Mapleworth Murders: From the creative minds behind SNL and Late Night with Seth Meyers comes Mapleworth Murders, a hilarious whodunnit created by, written by and starring Paula Pell and John Lutz, and featuring a “who’s who” of guest suspects and victims. It all leads to a bigger question: why the hell are there so many murderers in one town?

Written by / Starring: Paula Pell, John Lutz Supporting Roles: J.B.

Smoove, Hayley Magnus Cast: Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, D’Arcy Carden, Tim Meadows, Patton Oswalt, Jack McBrayer, Pam Murphy, Ben Warheit, Annie Mumolo, Ike Barinholtz, Marry Holland, James Anderson, Drew Tarver Guest Appearances: Wanda Sykes, Chris Parnell, Terry Crews, Nicole Byer, Jimmy Carlson Director: Claire Scanlon Executive Producers: Paula Pell, John Lutz, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker Co-Executive Producers: Hilary Marx, Jason Carden, Claire Scanlon


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LonchPadMcQuacK

chris greene RT @ReelTalker: Paula Pell offers merlot and murder in this Mapleworth Murders special clip https://t.co/4rSyNYYHfW via @AV_Newswire 35 minutes ago

ReelTalker

Candice Frederick Paula Pell offers merlot and murder in this Mapleworth Murders special clip https://t.co/4rSyNYYHfW via @AV_Newswire 56 minutes ago

russfla

Russ 'Mapleworth Murders' Brings Comedy (& Queerness) to the Mystery Genre https://t.co/y5Bb4mlX5N 1 hour ago

TVresidence

TV Residence 📽 🎬 Mapleworth murders #series #MapleworthMurders https://t.co/imsCXWb0pR 5 hours ago

oceanlivesmader

Pride and Rainbows Planet RT @pride_site: Think 'Murder, She Wrote,' but much more queer! #MapleworthMurders https://t.co/tRysXffaAu 10 hours ago

massdistraction

Sharyn Morrow I never got around to canceling Quibi. But at least I just got to teehee at the Mapleworth Murders. So many great g… https://t.co/ZkYkbOzHkv 12 hours ago

KetchumPlex

Ketchum Plex Tautulli (Ketch-Plex) Mapleworth Murders - Episode 1 was recently added to Plex. 13 hours ago

KetchumPlex

Ketchum Plex Tautulli (Ketch-Plex) Mapleworth Murders - Episode 6 was recently added to Plex. 13 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mapleworth Murders Trailer [Video]

Mapleworth Murders Trailer

Mapleworth Murders - Official Trailer - Quibi From the hilarious minds of Paula Pell and John Lutz, #MapleworthMurders is a crime-solving series with lots of comedians, and of course, "Murder!" Coming..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:03Published