Mapleworth Murders

Mapleworth Murders - Trailer - Quibi - From the hilarious minds of Paula Pell and John Lutz, #MapleworthMurders is a crime-solving series with lots of comedians, and of course, "Murder!" Now Streaming only on Quibi.

About Mapleworth Murders: From the creative minds behind SNL and Late Night with Seth Meyers comes Mapleworth Murders, a hilarious whodunnit created by, written by and starring Paula Pell and John Lutz, and featuring a “who’s who” of guest suspects and victims. It all leads to a bigger question: why the hell are there so many murderers in one town?

Written by / Starring: Paula Pell, John Lutz Supporting Roles: J.B.

Smoove, Hayley Magnus Cast: Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, D’Arcy Carden, Tim Meadows, Patton Oswalt, Jack McBrayer, Pam Murphy, Ben Warheit, Annie Mumolo, Ike Barinholtz, Marry Holland, James Anderson, Drew Tarver Guest Appearances: Wanda Sykes, Chris Parnell, Terry Crews, Nicole Byer, Jimmy Carlson Director: Claire Scanlon Executive Producers: Paula Pell, John Lutz, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker Co-Executive Producers: Hilary Marx, Jason Carden, Claire Scanlon