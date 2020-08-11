Search continues for driver in fatal hit-and-run

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 1 week ago

Two other vehicles involved in the incident have been identified.

The driver who hit Zacory Hooks and kept driving has yet to be found, Springfield police say.

Following up about the fatal hit and run crash in springfield that killed a young man.

Kezi 9 news reporter kennedy is live at the site of that crash to show us how he is being remembered.

Kennedy?

Matt, renee- where im standing now is where 22 year old zacory hooks was killed friday night in the 7500 block of main street.

He was struck by two vehicles.

And as you can see a memorial was placed here yesterday.

And i just watched as loved ones stopped by.

What i learned today is that three vehicles were involved.

The first stopped to render aid.

The second, swerved but missed him.

And the third hit him and kept on driving.

Springfield police are actively searching for that vehicle involved.

And we spoke to an eyewitness who saw hooks wearing all black and looking down at his phone that night.

Family and those close to him, just want answers.

"i definitely feel like justice has to be served.

He deserves justice.

He's not here with us anymore and the people that are still here have to suffer from it while that person is so out there driving around on the road."

She says that she just wants to know*why that driver did not stop.

The oregon department of transportation said that in 2018, there were 7 fatal and 50 non fatal crashes in lane county that involved pedestrians.

Springfield police ask that if you have any information about the vehicle involved, to contact them immediately.

Live in springfield kennedy dendy kezi 9 news.

The