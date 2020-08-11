Alyssa Milano: Hair Loss Caused By COVID-19

A growing number of COVID-19 survivors often referred to as "long-haulers" — people who've been experiencing symptoms for months instead of the average of two weeks the World Health Organization (WHO) says is the usual span — have been sharing their personal experiences with the disease on social media.

Oftentimes, they reveal that they're suffering from symptoms that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) do not indicate as COVID-19 symptoms, like hair loss.

And now, Alyssa Milano has become one of the highest-profile survivors to reveal she's been experiencing exactly that.