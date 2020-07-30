Global  
 

Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions

New York (CNN) Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell asked a federal judge on Monday to direct the Bureau of Prisons to release her into the general population of the federal facility where she's incarcerated, saying she has been "held under uniquely onerous conditions" in the wake of last year's jailhouse death of her former boyfriend and alleged accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein.

(Newser) – Jeffrey Epstein's death is making Ghislaine Maxwell's jail stay all the harder—or so claim her lawyers. In a Monday night court filing, they say Maxwell has been subject to "uniquely onerous conditions" while at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and that it's clear such treatment "is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein.

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal has reached its tentacles all the way back to the marriage of Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. According to Elle Magazine, British writer Clementine 'Clemmie' Hambro was a young bridesmaid at the royal couple's wedding. Hambro has issued a statement clarifying her connection to Epstein, and the purpose of two trips she made to visit him. One of those trips was to his private island.

President Donald Trump has revealed why he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well after she was arrested. Last month, when asked about Maxwell's arrest, Trump told reporters: 'I just wish her well,..

In newly revealed court documents, the British socialite has been accused of not just aiding Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls but also committing similar crimes herself.

