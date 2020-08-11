Global  
 

Cincinnati PD: Officer shoots man in Colerain Township
Cincinnati PD: Officer shoots man in Colerain Township

Cincinnati PD: Officer shoots man in Colerain Township

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the man who had been shot was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

BUT FIRST WE BEGIN WITHBREAKING NEWS -- THECINCINNATI POLICE DEPARTMENTSAYS AN OFFICER SHOT A SUSPECTTHIS EVENING.REPORTER KRISTENSWILLEY IS THERE AS WE GET ANUPDATE FROM OFFICIALS....ááADLIB TOSSááááADLIBááA Cincinnati policeofficer shot someone near 2400Compton Road Tuesdayafternoon, according to police.Police referred to the personshot as a suspect, but noinformation as towhat they arsuspected of has been released.No officers were injured inthe shooting, and the extentof the person's injuries isunknown.




