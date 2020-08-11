Cincinnati PD: Officer shoots man in Colerain Township Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:58s - Published 13 minutes ago Cincinnati PD: Officer shoots man in Colerain Township Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the man who had been shot was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BUT FIRST WE BEGIN WITHBREAKING NEWS -- THECINCINNATI POLICE DEPARTMENTSAYS AN OFFICER SHOT A SUSPECTTHIS EVENING.REPORTER KRISTENSWILLEY IS THERE AS WE GET ANUPDATE FROM OFFICIALS....ááADLIB TOSSááááADLIBááA Cincinnati policeofficer shot someone near 2400Compton Road Tuesdayafternoon, according to police.Police referred to the personshot as a suspect, but noinformation as towhat they arsuspected of has been released.No officers were injured inthe shooting, and the extentof the person's injuries isunknown.





