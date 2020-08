Chief Isaac says officer's decision to shoot suspect was 'not appropriate' Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:51s - Published 4 days ago Chief Isaac says officer's decision to shoot suspect was 'not appropriate' Shooting a suspect in the back outside a Colerain Township gas station was “definitely not an appropriate use of force” for the officer who pulled the trigger Tuesday, police Chief Eliot Isaac said in a Wednesday afternoon news conference. Officer John Brown, a plainclothes investigator with the Cincinnati Police Department’s violent crimes unit, claimed it was an accident. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LLINTRO:I'M RAVEN RICHARD-ANACCIDENT, IS HOW THECINCINNATI POLICE CHIEFDESCRIBES AN OFFICER SHOOTINGA MAN IN THE BACK TUESDAYAFTERNOON AT A COLERAINTOWNSHIP GAS STATION. PKG:THERE ARE LIMITED VIDEO ANDSTATEMENTS FROM WITNESSES ANDOFFICERS. BUT CINCINNATIPOLICE CHIEF ELIOT ISAAC SAYSOFFICER JOHN BROWN SHOOTING 37-YEAR-OLD ANDRE THOMAS IN THEBACK WAS (CHIEF ELIOT ISAAC-CINCINNATI POLICE DEPT)"definitely not an appropriateuse of force"CHIEF ISAAC SAYSIT STARTED IN MOUNT AIRYTUESDAY AFTERNOON WHEN PLAINCLOTHES OFFICERS SAW WHAT THEYBELIEVED TO BE A DRUG EXCHANGEINVOLVING THOMAS. (CHIEF ELIOTISAAC- CINCINNATI POLICE DEPT)"The district 5 violent crimesquad officers radioed foruniform officers to respond inan attempt to stop the vehicle"THOMAS STOPPED AT A SHELL GASSTATION IN COLERAIN TOWNSHIP.THAT'S WHEN OFFICERS BOXED HIMIN. (CHIEF ELIOT ISAAC-CINCINNATI POLICE DEPT)"As theofficers approached, Mr.Thomas exited his vehicle andattempted to run past theofficers that surrounded him."AN OFFICER TASED THOMAS(CHIEFELIOT ISAAC- CINCINNATI POLICEDEPT)"Within a second orseconds, the gun shot wasfired" OFFICER BROWN FIREDTHAT SHOT AFTER HE TRIED TOGRAB THE SUSPECT. (CHIEF ELIOTISAAC- CINCINNATI POLICE DEPT)"As he fell to the ground orfell on top of the individual,he discharged a round and itstruck Mr. Thomas in the back."ISAAC SAYS BROWN ALREADY HADHIS GUN PULLED OUT WHEN HEINITIALLY APPROACHED THOMAS'CAR BUT DID NOT PLACE IT BACKIN THE HOLSTER. (CHIEF ELIOTISAAC- CINCINNATI POLICE DEPT)"In an attempt to holster hisweapon he did not completethat, continued to try toapprehend the individual whilehis firearm was drawn."LLTAG:THOMAS IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER.OFFICER BROWN IS ONADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE. THEHAMILTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR'SOFFICE WILL INVESTIGATE THEOFFICER'S ACTIONS. THERE WILLALSO BE AN INTERNAL REVIEW ANDA REVIEW BY THE CITIZENCOMPLAINT AUTHORITY. ATDISTRICT 5 IN CINCINNATI,RAVEN RICHARD, WCPO NINE NEWS





You Might Like

Tweets about this Kraken 🦑 Stan acct RT @EvanMillward: @RavenWCPO @WCPO MORE: Chief Isaac says Andre Thomas was unarmed, is stable in the hospital now. Officer John Brown is o… 5 days ago Evan Millward @RavenWCPO @WCPO MORE: Chief Isaac says Andre Thomas was unarmed, is stable in the hospital now. Officer John Brow… https://t.co/YS7hOJbLEQ 5 days ago Trevor Peters BREAKING: A shot fired by an officer that injured a man was an accident, per Chief Isaac. The chief says the man ha… https://t.co/j3sJbyUHdW 5 days ago Bill Rinehart The officer whose weapon discharged is on administrative leave. Chief Eliot Isaac says the officer was trying to r… https://t.co/bACxtqOpUv 5 days ago Enquirer RT @maddiemitch_: I’m in Colerain Township where CPD says there has been an officer involved shooting. Chief Eliot Isaac will be giving a s… 5 days ago mad mitch I’m in Colerain Township where CPD says there has been an officer involved shooting. Chief Eliot Isaac will be givi… https://t.co/OwswXv1TSB 5 days ago

Related videos from verified sources Cincinnati PD: Officer shoots man in Colerain Township



Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the man who had been shot was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:58 Published 5 days ago