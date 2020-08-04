|
Elijah McClain's Family Files Federal Lawsuit Against Aurora, Others Involved In Death
Published
The family of Elijah McClain has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Aurora and others in the death of the 23-year-old.
It's been nearly a year since he died after an altercation with police.
