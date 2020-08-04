Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elijah McClain's Family Files Federal Lawsuit Against Aurora, Others Involved In Death
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Elijah McClain's Family Files Federal Lawsuit Against Aurora, Others Involved In Death

Elijah McClain's Family Files Federal Lawsuit Against Aurora, Others Involved In Death

The family of Elijah McClain has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Aurora and others in the death of the 23-year-old.

It's been nearly a year since he died after an altercation with police.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Elijah McClain Family Sues City Of Aurora, Police And Paramedics

Elijah McClain Family Sues City Of Aurora, Police And Paramedics Watch VideoElijah McClain's family is suing over his death in police custody. The federal civil...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •NPRTMZ.com


Parents of Elijah McClain, Black man who died after Colorado officers put him in chokehold, sues cops and first responders

The family of a young Black man who died after police in Aurora, Colo., put him in a chokehold and...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado Attorney General's Office Launches Investigation Into Aurora Police Department [Video]

Colorado Attorney General's Office Launches Investigation Into Aurora Police Department

Attorney General Phil Weiser has launched an investigation into the Aurora Police Department. This investigation is separate from the state investigation into the death of Elijah McClain.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:18Published
Aurora Orders Review Of Police Department Policy, Elijah McClain Case [Video]

Aurora Orders Review Of Police Department Policy, Elijah McClain Case

The City of Aurora has ordered a review of the Aurora Police Department, including an external, independent investigation of the Elijah McClain case. The announcement of the review comes on the same..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:17Published
Denver7 interview with new Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson [Video]

Denver7 interview with new Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson

Denver7’s Jessica Porter sits down with new Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson to discuss her new position, reaction to the latest incident involving APD officers, and her plans to change the..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 07:55Published