Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elijah McClain’s family files lawsuit against the City of Aurora

Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Elijah McClain’s family files lawsuit against the City of Aurora

Elijah McClain’s family files lawsuit against the City of Aurora

The family of Elijah McClain has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Aurora and several other police, fire, and medical personnel.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Elijah McClain Family Sues Cops, City of Aurora for Wrongful Death

The family of Elijah McClain is going after the city of Aurora and 13 of its police officers,...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •NewsyNPR


Parents of Elijah McClain, Black man who died after Colorado officers put him in chokehold, sues cops and first responders

The family of a young Black man who died after police in Aurora, Colo., put him in a chokehold and...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

madison_365

Madison365 “We have filed this lawsuit to demand justice for Elijah McClain, to hold accountable the Aurora officials responsi… https://t.co/pXcmrutX0F 3 minutes ago

NameIsParadise

My_Name_Means_Paradise RT @TheRoot: The family of Elijah McClain has filed a lawsuit alleging “Elijah’s killers extinguished the light of a beautiful young man.”… 4 minutes ago

natyliesb

Natylie Baldwin McClain was stopped by police on 8/24/2019, as he was walking home. He was tackled, placed in a chokehold, & later… https://t.co/wGd1Std2yP 9 minutes ago

missb62

Betty RT @DenverChannel: NEW: The attorney for the family of Elijah McClain filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Auro… 26 minutes ago

ChriatineW

chriatine Williams RT @Hellacort: Elijah McClain's family files civil rights lawsuit against Aurora, Colorado. This will be a key case in the goal of removing… 29 minutes ago

yoitsPboy

Pascal DGAF 🇳🇬🛸 RT @Complex: Elijah McClain's family files federal lawsuit against Colorado police: https://t.co/bwWYpNUepN https://t.co/yyl43oZvO9 32 minutes ago

venusspice

jen RT @blairmiller: STORY: The attorney for the family of Elijah McClain filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Auro… 1 hour ago

VauntedJT

JT RT @CrimeWatchDaily: Elijah McClain’s family files lawsuit against the City of Aurora https://t.co/L4d8JhOYiy 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Elijah McClain's Family Files Federal Lawsuit Against Aurora, Others Involved In Death [Video]

Elijah McClain's Family Files Federal Lawsuit Against Aurora, Others Involved In Death

The family of Elijah McClain has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Aurora and others in the death of the 23-year-old. It's been nearly a year since he died after an altercation with police.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:23Published
Aurora Orders Review Of Police Department Policy, Elijah McClain Case [Video]

Aurora Orders Review Of Police Department Policy, Elijah McClain Case

The City of Aurora has ordered a review of the Aurora Police Department, including an external, independent investigation of the Elijah McClain case. The announcement of the review comes on the same..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:17Published
Aurora city leaders push to ban taxpayer-funded organizations who lobby against police reforms [Video]

Aurora city leaders push to ban taxpayer-funded organizations who lobby against police reforms

Aurora city leaders are now are considering a new kind of police reform effort. Denver7's Jennifer Kovaleski explains.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:53Published