Chico Unified offering free meals to students

Even though classes are virtual this school year, the Chico Unified School district is making sure children are fed.

One school service that cannot be delivered virtually -- the student meal program.

They will be offering free food at different locations including here at chico junior high school.

Chico unified school district has been getting food to students through their summer lunch program as well.

Starting monday they will expand to more locations.

Those include: chapman elementary, citrus, little chico creek, shasta elementary, chico junior, bidwell junior, emma wilson and sierra view elementary.

"we will feed any and all students.

Students can go to one of those sites and pick up a lunch.

We will do that monday through friday and on friday we will actually hand out two meals."/// "its extremely important, meals are part of routine and they give kids a sense of grounding so they can think better and learn better and sometimes parents are busy and cant do that especially if they are working themselves and kids are at home where they might not have been otherwise."

The summer lunch program is still going on tomorrow and friday.

But starting monday it will expand to the 8 locations.

They will have both breakfast and lunch.

Anyone under the age of 18 can stop by for a free meal, even if you are not a chico unified student.

The food distribution will take place monday through friday from 11 am to 12:30.

