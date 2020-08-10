Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Last rites of Urdu poet Rahat Indori performed
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Last rites of Urdu poet Rahat Indori performed

Last rites of Urdu poet Rahat Indori performed

The last rites of Urdu poet and lyricist Dr. Rahat Indori was performed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

People wearing PPE kits gathered to pay their tribute to the poet.

The legendary Urdu poet passed away at age of 70 in Indore's Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences on August 11.

70-year-old poet had suffered two heart attacks and was suffering from pneumonia.

Indori was admitted in the hospital on August 09 and was tested positive for COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rahat Indori Rahat Indori Indian Urdu poet and Bollywood lyricist

Urdu poet Rahat Indori passes away at 70 from heart attack

 He wrote stirring couplets that even politicians quoted in Parliament. And his poems of ardour and abandon recited with trademark flamboyance made him a major..
IndiaTimes
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready [Video]

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready

From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The health of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee has worsened and his condition is critical, as per doctors. He had recently tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus infection and also undergone an emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10. Meanwhile, noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away. He was suffering from Covid and experienced two heart attacks before succumbing. The Railways ministry has announced that regular passenger train services across the country will continue to remain suspended until further orders. However, 230 special trains will continue to ply between select destinations. India's Covid tally has crossed the 22.68 lakh-mark with the country noting 50,000+ new cases every day. India's death toll is past 45,200 while over 15.83 lakh patients have been discharged, suggesting a healthy recovery rate. In international news, schools have begun to reopen in countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom. This, even as a report suggested that around 97,000 children in US contracted Covid in the last 2 weeks of July. New Zealand broke its streak of 102 days without a locally transmitted case by finding a new infection. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put Auckland under lockdown. The country now has 22 active cases, with the total Covid tally at a little over 1,200. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:13Published
Rahat Indori passes away at age of 70 due to cardiac arrest [Video]

Rahat Indori passes away at age of 70 due to cardiac arrest

Legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr. Rahat Indori passed away at age of 70 in Indore's Aurobindo hospital on August 11. 70-year-old poet had suffered two heart attacks and was suffering from pneumonia. Indori was admitted in the hospital on August 09 and was tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Rahat Indori's death an 'unquantifiable loss', says Gulzar

 Noted lyricist-poet Gulzar said the death of Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who passed away following a heart attack on Tuesday, is a loss which cannot be quantified.
IndiaTimes

Urdu Urdu National language and lingua franca of Pakistan; one of the official languages of India; standardised register of Hindustani

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies in Indore hospital

 Dr Indori suffered three consecutive cardiac episodes. After the first attack, he was stabilising, when the two successive cardiac episodes led to his death, Sri..
IndiaTimes

Indore Indore Metropolis in Madhya Pradesh, India

Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies in Indore hospital

 Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who was being treated for Covid-19, died of a heart attack at the Aurobindo Hospital in Indore on Tuesday, his son Satlaj Indori..
IndiaTimes

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India

MP CM says he has tested negative for coronavirus

 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he has tested negative for coronavirus infection, six days after being discharged from a..
IndiaTimes
Krishna Janmashtami: Preparations underway with religious zeal at Gwalior temple [Video]

Krishna Janmashtami: Preparations underway with religious zeal at Gwalior temple

Preparations are at full swing to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior is all decked up to celebrate the birth of God Krishna. Devotees were seen singing 'bhanjan' inside the temple premise. The temple has been sanitised and social distancing will be followed to avoid spread of COVID-19. Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11 and 12 across the country.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
Centre launched anti-labour policies since 2014: Digvijaya Singh [Video]

Centre launched anti-labour policies since 2014: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh joined 'Satyagrah' of 'Kendriya Shram Sangathan' on August 09. "Since 2014, all steps taken by them (Centre) are anti-labourer. They want to make public sector unviable in order to show that public sector has no technical competence, thus should be privatized," said Digvijaya Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published

Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences education organization in Indore, India


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Celebs mourn the demise of poet Rahat Indori

After the demise of legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Rahat Indori, several Bollywood celebrities took...
IndiaTimes - Published

'Your will never be forgotten': Netizens mourn loss of 'awami shayar' Rahat Indori

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away due to heart attack on Tuesday, hours after he announced...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

RahulKu07363495

Rahul Kumar RT @ANI: Madhya Pradesh: Last rites of Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who died of cardiac arrest, was performed as per COVID norms at Chhoti Khajr… 20 seconds ago

ANI

ANI Madhya Pradesh: Last rites of Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who died of cardiac arrest, was performed as per COVID norms… https://t.co/aCtDTWCUmk 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies at 70, tested positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News [Video]

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies at 70, tested positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori who had tested positive for coronavirus, passed away at an Indore hospital on Tuesday after suffering two heart attacks. Doctor at the Aurobindo Hospital said that he..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published