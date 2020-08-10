Last rites of Urdu poet Rahat Indori performed

The last rites of Urdu poet and lyricist Dr. Rahat Indori was performed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

People wearing PPE kits gathered to pay their tribute to the poet.

The legendary Urdu poet passed away at age of 70 in Indore's Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences on August 11.

70-year-old poet had suffered two heart attacks and was suffering from pneumonia.

Indori was admitted in the hospital on August 09 and was tested positive for COVID-19.