Last rites of Urdu poet Rahat Indori performed

From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The health of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee has worsened and his condition is critical, as per doctors. He had recently tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus infection and also undergone an emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10. Meanwhile, noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away. He was suffering from Covid and experienced two heart attacks before succumbing. The Railways ministry has announced that regular passenger train services across the country will continue to remain suspended until further orders. However, 230 special trains will continue to ply between select destinations. India's Covid tally has crossed the 22.68 lakh-mark with the country noting 50,000+ new cases every day. India's death toll is past 45,200 while over 15.83 lakh patients have been discharged, suggesting a healthy recovery rate. In international news, schools have begun to reopen in countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom. This, even as a report suggested that around 97,000 children in US contracted Covid in the last 2 weeks of July. New Zealand broke its streak of 102 days without a locally transmitted case by finding a new infection. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put Auckland under lockdown. The country now has 22 active cases, with the total Covid tally at a little over 1,200. Watch the full video for more.
Legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr. Rahat Indori passed away at age of 70 in Indore's Aurobindo hospital on August 11. 70-year-old poet had suffered two heart attacks and was suffering from pneumonia. Indori was admitted in the hospital on August 09 and was tested positive for COVID-19.
Preparations are at full swing to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior is all decked up to celebrate the birth of God Krishna. Devotees were seen singing 'bhanjan' inside the temple premise. The temple has been sanitised and social distancing will be followed to avoid spread of COVID-19. Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11 and 12 across the country.
Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh joined 'Satyagrah' of 'Kendriya Shram Sangathan' on August 09. "Since 2014, all steps taken by them (Centre) are anti-labourer. They want to make public sector unviable in order to show that public sector has no technical competence, thus should be privatized," said Digvijaya Singh.