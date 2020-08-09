Rahat Indori passes away at age of 70 due to cardiac arrest

Legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr. Rahat Indori passed away at age of 70 in Indore's Aurobindo hospital on August 11.

70-year-old poet had suffered two heart attacks and was suffering from pneumonia.

Indori was admitted in the hospital on August 09 and was tested positive for COVID-19.