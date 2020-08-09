Rahat Indori passes away at age of 70 due to cardiac arrest

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rahat Indori Indian Urdu poet and Bollywood lyricist
Rahat Indori's death an 'unquantifiable loss', says GulzarNoted lyricist-poet Gulzar said the death of Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who passed away following a heart attack on Tuesday, is a loss which cannot be quantified.
IndiaTimes
Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies in Indore hospitalDr Indori suffered three consecutive cardiac episodes. After the first attack, he was stabilising, when the two successive cardiac episodes led to his death, Sri..
IndiaTimes
From Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh, tributes pour in after renowned poet Rahat Indori's deathRenowned poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was 70. From Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh, here are some Twitter..
DNA
Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies in Indore hospitalFamous Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who was being treated for Covid-19, died of a heart attack at the Aurobindo Hospital in Indore on Tuesday, his son Satlaj Indori..
IndiaTimes
Indore Metropolis in Madhya Pradesh, India
Renowned poet Rahat Indori passes away after testing positive for COVID-19The poet had earlier posted on Twitter that he got tested for the virus after facing some initial symptoms. He was admitted to Aurobindo hospital in Indore.
DNA
Vande Bharat Mission: 64 Indian citizens return to Indore from Abu Dhabi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this