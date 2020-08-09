Global  
 

Rahat Indori passes away at age of 70 due to cardiac arrest
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s
Rahat Indori passes away at age of 70 due to cardiac arrest

Rahat Indori passes away at age of 70 due to cardiac arrest

Legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr. Rahat Indori passed away at age of 70 in Indore's Aurobindo hospital on August 11.

70-year-old poet had suffered two heart attacks and was suffering from pneumonia.

Indori was admitted in the hospital on August 09 and was tested positive for COVID-19.

Rahat Indori's death an 'unquantifiable loss', says Gulzar

 Noted lyricist-poet Gulzar said the death of Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who passed away following a heart attack on Tuesday, is a loss which cannot be quantified.
Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies in Indore hospital

 Dr Indori suffered three consecutive cardiac episodes. After the first attack, he was stabilising, when the two successive cardiac episodes led to his death, Sri..
From Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh, tributes pour in after renowned poet Rahat Indori's death

 Renowned poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was 70. From Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh, here are some Twitter..
Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies in Indore hospital

 Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who was being treated for Covid-19, died of a heart attack at the Aurobindo Hospital in Indore on Tuesday, his son Satlaj Indori..
Renowned poet Rahat Indori passes away after testing positive for COVID-19

 The poet had earlier posted on Twitter that he got tested for the virus after facing some initial symptoms. He was admitted to Aurobindo hospital in Indore.
