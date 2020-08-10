Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction

HONG KONG — Jimmy Lai, the owner of Apple Daily and Next Media — yes, our daddy here at TomoNews — has been arrested under Beijing's highly questionable so-called 'national security law.'

Every piece of flesh from this story has been scrapped off the bone and regurgitated, well, it's now our turn to have our say, rather... let our animation do the talking.

But first, why was Jimmy Lai arrested?

In February the 71-year-old Hong Kong business tycoon — who also holds U.K. citizenship — was charged with illegal assembly and intimidation.

In other words, poppycock.

And as a supporter of the pro-democracy voice and the Hong Kong protests that erupted last year he, of course, found his way into Xi's little black book of death.

And on July 10, his Apple Daily newspaper offices in Hong Kong were raided by some 200 officers over allegations of collusion with foreign forces.

Hmm.

During the raid, Jimmy Lai was led through the offices in handcuffs by police in a move that actualizes Beijing's national security law, in other words, shows that the totalitarian law is not a simple deterrent; with the U.K. government even calling it a 'pretext to silence opposition.'

Apple Daily appropriately posted a Livestream of police officers hunting through its newsroom pillaging files, and harassing staff for I.D.

And as an indifferent Jimmy Lai was being escorted into a police vehicle he cooly stated, 'We can't worry that much, we can only go with the flow.'

Beijing's lapdog and all-round propaganda cliché, the Global Times opened its hole on Monday and described Jimmy as a 'riot supporter' and that his publications — I guess you could say us — have been 'instigating hatred, spreading rumors and smearing Hong Kong and the mainland for years.'

The parrot of Beijing also notes that two of his sons, as well as four senior executives of Next Digital, were also arrested; with Hong Kong police listing 10 people: nine men and one woman in their arrest.

Speaking to Reuters, the chief editor of Apple Daily, Ryan Law said the tabloid would not be intimidated, adding, 'business as usual.'

Citing unnamed sources within Apple Daily, the BBC writes that the company is 'arranging lawyers' and see the situation as 'straight harassment.'

Steven Butler, Asia program coordinator of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said the arrest 'bears out the worst fears that Hong Kong's national security law would be used to suppress critical pro-democracy opinion and restrict press freedom.'

Before Jimmy Lai's arrest on Monday, 15 people, including teenagers had been arrested under the new law, a law that threatens Hong Kong's freedoms and erodes the rights of its people.

TomoNews is your best source for real news.

We cover the funniest, craziest and most talked-about stories on the internet.

If you're laughing, we're laughing.

If you're outraged, we're outraged.

We tell it like it is.

And because we can animate stories, TomoNews brings you news like you've never seen before.

Top TomoNews Stories - The most popular videos on TomoNews!

Http://bit.ly/Top_TomoNews_Stories You Idiot!

- People doing stupid things http://bit.ly/You-Idiot Recent Uploads - The latest stories brought to you by TomoNews http://bit.ly/Latest-TomoNews Ultimate TomoNews Compilations - Can't get enough of TomoNews?

This playlist is for you!

New videos every day http://bit.ly/Ulitmate_TomoNews_Compi... Thanks for watching TomoNews!

Like TomoNews on Facebook ►► http://www.facebook.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Twitter ►► @tomonewsus http://www.twitter.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Instagram ►► @tomonewsus http://instagram.com/tomonewsus Subscribe to TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-TomoNews Watch more TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/MoreTomoNews Visit our website for all the latest videos: http://us.tomonews.com Check out our Android app: http://bit.ly/1rddhCj Check out our iOS app: http://bit.ly/1gO3z1f Get top stories delivered to your inbox every day: http://bit.ly/tomo-newsletter