Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Calls Biden Weak On China But Refuses To Condemn China's Current Actions Himself

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Trump Calls Biden Weak On China But Refuses To Condemn China's Current Actions Himself

Trump Calls Biden Weak On China But Refuses To Condemn China's Current Actions Himself

In a pair of interviews on Tuesday, President Donald Trump railed against his competitor.

He attacked Biden for being weak on China... but stopped short himself, reports CNN.

Trump refuses to condemn China's repression of its Uyghur ethnic minority.

He has also avoided commenting on China's crackdown on political freedoms in Hong Kong.

"China will own the United States if this election is lost by Donald Trump." Trump, referring to himself in the third person.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trish13966498

trish campaign ads trump calls Biden weak so why is he so afraid ?if that he is screwing with the post office money tell… https://t.co/c6DIcbHMVk 2 days ago

gardeniagrl8

The New "PATRIOT Repub" Wave Is Coming @POTUS https://t.co/V2Cbzp6ac6 & whats ALSO 3 months from now? Did you all figure it out yet? Do Dems think we're a… https://t.co/tIBGIMDXxm 3 days ago

gardeniagrl8

The New "PATRIOT Repub" Wave Is Coming @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/V2Cbzp6ac6 And what's ALSO 3 months from now? Did you all figure it out yet? Do Dems… https://t.co/woRDfdhR45 3 days ago

Redhook4Trump

JohnnyK Notice the difference in true leaders: STRONG: "Trump announces 'breakthrough' between Israel, UAE" WEAK: "Biden… https://t.co/up1BzARKgq 3 days ago

kec2348

TREK248 RT @BxBredChic: Trump is weak and a coward. He calls Biden weak 4 making Kamala his VP. Unlike Trump, Pres Obama and Biden cared more abt t… 3 days ago

LSpear37

LSpear37 Weak @realDonaldTrump Wait until she gets hold of you https://t.co/tSMtWwNY2w via @GoogleNews 3 days ago

DancingBirds

Auburn McCanta The trump ad that calls Biden weak ... is that supposed to sound like Sam Elliot to get all the senior women hepped… https://t.co/vYSKakNROZ 4 days ago

BxBredChic

MakeGoodTrouble Trump is weak and a coward. He calls Biden weak 4 making Kamala his VP. Unlike Trump, Pres Obama and Biden cared mo… https://t.co/vWCVSjmzjX 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Not up for the job': Kamala Harris slams Trump in first speech as VP nominee [Video]

'Not up for the job': Kamala Harris slams Trump in first speech as VP nominee

Democratic Party's Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris launched a scathing attack on US President Donald Trump. Harris targeted Trump over his handling of the Covid crisis and said that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:18Published
President Trump 'Surprised' By Biden's VP Pick [Video]

President Trump 'Surprised' By Biden's VP Pick

President Trump went after Sen. Kamala Harris for her actions during the confirmation hearings for his Supreme Court nominee.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:57Published
To The Point - The candidates: President Trump and Former VP, Joe Biden [Video]

To The Point - The candidates: President Trump and Former VP, Joe Biden

President Trump's handling of the coronavirus has been highly criticized and he defends his actions and plans in a recent interview stating: It is what it is. Former VP Joe Biden says President Trump..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 04:15Published