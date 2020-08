Vice President Pence visits Tucson with a message to 'Back the Blue'

THE ARIZONA POLICEASSOCIATION'S ENDORSEMENT FORRE-ELECTION.

VICE PRESIDENTMIKE PENCE TOOK THE STAGE TOSHARE MORE -- ON WHAT THEADMINISTRATION WILL DO FOR LAWENFORCEMENT -- IF THEY STAY INOFFICE.

9 ON YOUR SIDE'SCIARAENCINAS WAS INSIDE -- ANDJOINS US FROM OUTSIDE THE LAPALOMA RESORT WITH THEDETAILS.TODAY'S MESSAGE FROM THE VICEPRESIDENT WAS THAT THE TRUMPADMINISTRATION HAS LAWENFORCEMENT'S BACK- SAYINGPOLITICIANS CALLING FORDEFUNDING THE POLICE ARETREATING OFFICERS LIKE STORMTROOPERS.VP PENCE: "ON BEHALF OF THEPRESIDENT AND OUR ENTIREADMINISTRATION, WE'RE NOTGOING TO DEFUND THE POLICE-NOTNOW, NOT EVER.

" HUNDREDSFILLED THE COPS FOR TRUMPEVENT- A CAMPAIGN STOP THATLOOKED MUCH DIFFERENT, WITHATTENDEES SOCIAL, DISTANCEDAND REQUIRED TO MASK UP.

VICEPRESIDENT PENCE EXPLAINED IFGRANTED FOUR MORE YEARS IN THEWHITE HOUSE - THE CAMPAIGNWOULD 'RESTORE LAW AND ORDER.'SAYING THE COUNTRY CAN SUPPORTPEOPLE OF COLOR WHILE BACKINGTHE BLUE.

VP PENCE: "WE'REGOING TO BACK THE BLUE BYMAKING RESOURCES AVAILABLE TOALL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIESACROSS THIS COUNTRY TO IMPROVEPUBLIC SAFETY, ENHANCETRAINING AND ACCOUNTABILITY.WE'RE GOING TO CONTINUE TOENHANCE FUNDING FOR PROGRAMSLIKE THE COPS PROGRAM WHERE WEADDED 4,000 NEW POLICEOFFICERS.

" GOVERNOR DOUGDUCEY FOLLOWED SUIT, SHOWINGHIS SUPPORT FOR THE TRUMPCAMPAIGN- CALLING ALL OFFICERSHEROES.

DUCEY: "ARIZONA WILLALWAYS HAVE YOUR BACK" AHANDFUL OF ARIZONA SHERIFF'SAND DOZENS OF LAW ENFORCEMENTOFFICERS WERE IN ATTENDANCE.(STAND UP "IF YOU'RE ANOFFICER" NAT) PINAL COUNTYSHERIFF MARK LAMB TOOK THESTAGE TO ECHO HIS SUPPORT -EVEN CALLING FOR MOREOFFICERS.M "WE HAVE SOME VERYTROUBLING THINGS THAT WE NEEDTO FOCUS ON.

THE SEXTRAFFICKING-THE CHILDTRAFFICKING IN THIS COUNTRYARE OUT OF CONTROL." THE EVENTWAS MET WITH PUSH BACK - AFTERTHE VICE PRESIDENT TOOK THESTAGE "BLEEP PENCE.

BLEEPTRUMP." LEADING TO THE MANBEING ESCORTED OUT.THE VICE PRESIDENT ENDED HISSPEECH TODAY THANKING LAWENFORCEMENT FOR THEIR SERVICEAND LOOKING OPTIMISTIC HEADINGINTO THE ELECTION FOR THETRUMP CAMPAIGN AND FOR ARIZONAREPUBLICAN CANDIDATES.

