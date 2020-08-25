Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vice President Pence broadcasts RNC Speech from Fort McHenry

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:59s - Published
Vice President Pence broadcasts RNC Speech from Fort McHenry

Vice President Pence broadcasts RNC Speech from Fort McHenry

On the third night of the Republican National Convention Vice President Mike Pence broadcasted his speech from Fort McHenry, his presence at Fort McHenry made it an eventful day across the city.

CONVENTION AND THE FINALCONVENTION AICE PRESIDENT MIKESPEAKERPENCE TOOK THE STAGE INBALTIMORE.

HIS PRESENCE ATFORT MCHENRY MADE IT ANEVENTFUL DAY ACROSS THE CITY."where joe biden seesdarkness... 4 more years ofpresident trump in the whitehouse." AS YOU CAN SEE SHAREDHIS MESSAGE IN FRONT OF A LIVEAUDIENCE THAT APPEAREDPRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.WMAR2 NEWSLIVE OUTSIDE OF FORT MCHENRYTONIGHT.

YOUAS YOU CAN GET TO THE PARKTHATTHE EVENT?GOOD EVENING KELLY.

THROUGHOUTTHE NIGHT PROTESTERS HAVE BEENCHANTING AT TIMES DIRECTLACROSS THE STREET FROM EACHOTHER HERE.

WHILE THE SPEECHWAS BROADCAST FROM THE TIP OFSOUTH BALTIMORE, THE VICEPRESIDENTS PRESENCE WAS FELTACROSS THE CITY.The Peoples Power Assemblygearing up to head to FortMcHenry.

Sharon Black PeoplPower Assembly15:58:14-15:58:26“We havenforgotten the racism of trumpwhen he said our city was ratinfested and insultedCongressman Cummings.

Todaywith Pence coming into townw”There wasnsupport of the VP.

Nat trumpsong But the GOP did have aman with a sign and a song.Ray Hinkle Trump supporter17:10:47-17:10:07“Imilitary veteran, a smallbusiness owner, public safetyfor 54 years.

Ifirefighter for trump.like to see him do four moreyears.

Ithe Democratic Party.

Iafraid their first statementis going to be raising taxes.Just what I need more taxes”This group of protesters saysthey would be here no matterwhat party was using theirNational Park.

Alex SorokaResident 17:12:49-17:12:56“These are public lands andthey should be used for publicpurposes.

I donidea that they are being usedfor a political movement” ThePeoplestop at Douglass Homes.

AndrePowell People Powers Assembly16:15:53-16:15:12“The votersuppression is an attack onthe voting rights act.

Thevoter suppression is meant todisway people from using mailin ballots, which isparticularly important andsafe at this time when theentire country is dealing withCOVID-19” Ending theirprotest at the Post Office toshow their support for PostalWorkers and againstprivatizing the post office.16:16:40-16:16:51“It is amajority black employmentforce.

This is an out and outattack on the living standardsof black people in thiscountry”THE REPUBLICAN NATIONALCONVENTION WRAPS UP TOMORROWPRESIDENT TRUMP WILL ACCEPTTHE NOMINATION.

LIVE OUTSIDEOF FT.

MCHENRY EDDIE KADHIMWMAR2 NEWS.-DEVELOPING LATE TONIGHT MOREFALL OUT OVER A POLICE O




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pence to Give RNC Speech From Site That Inspired US National Anthem

With Fort McHenry national monument in background, vice president aims to elicit patriotic support...
VOA News - Published

Forklift damages Fort McHenry walkway ahead of Pence speech

A forklift has damaged a brick walkway at the iconic national monument Fort McHenry, where...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Newsday


Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Republican National Convention

The third night of the Republican National Convention will feature Vice President Mike Pence speaking...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'America's heroism isn't relegated to the battlefield' - Rep. Crenshaw [Video]

'America's heroism isn't relegated to the battlefield' - Rep. Crenshaw

U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who nearly died and lost his right eye in a bombing in Afghanistan, said on Wednesday in his speech at the RNC that America's 'heroism isn't..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Vice President Mike Pence to Headline Third Night of RNC [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence to Headline Third Night of RNC

National political correspondent Paul Reid reports on the 2020 Republican National Convention. (8-26-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:35Published
Vice President Mike Pence To Accept VP Nomination At RNC [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence To Accept VP Nomination At RNC

CBS4's Shaun Boyd talks to Colorado conservatives about what this means for the election.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:03Published