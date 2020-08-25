Vice President Pence broadcasts RNC Speech from Fort McHenry

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:59s - Published 1 minute ago

On the third night of the Republican National Convention Vice President Mike Pence broadcasted his speech from Fort McHenry, his presence at Fort McHenry made it an eventful day across the city.

THROUGHOUTTHE NIGHT PROTESTERS HAVE BEENCHANTING AT TIMES DIRECTLACROSS THE STREET FROM EACHOTHER HERE.

WHILE THE SPEECHWAS BROADCAST FROM THE TIP OFSOUTH BALTIMORE, THE VICEPRESIDENTS PRESENCE WAS FELTACROSS THE CITY.The Peoples Power Assemblygearing up to head to FortMcHenry.

Sharon Black PeoplPower Assembly15:58:14-15:58:26“We havenforgotten the racism of trumpwhen he said our city was ratinfested and insultedCongressman Cummings.

Todaywith Pence coming into townw”There wasnsupport of the VP.

Nat trumpsong But the GOP did have aman with a sign and a song.Ray Hinkle Trump supporter17:10:47-17:10:07“Imilitary veteran, a smallbusiness owner, public safetyfor 54 years.

Ifirefighter for trump.like to see him do four moreyears.

Ithe Democratic Party.

Iafraid their first statementis going to be raising taxes.Just what I need more taxes”This group of protesters saysthey would be here no matterwhat party was using theirNational Park.

Alex SorokaResident 17:12:49-17:12:56“These are public lands andthey should be used for publicpurposes.

I donidea that they are being usedfor a political movement” ThePeoplestop at Douglass Homes.

AndrePowell People Powers Assembly16:15:53-16:15:12“The votersuppression is an attack onthe voting rights act.

Thevoter suppression is meant todisway people from using mailin ballots, which isparticularly important andsafe at this time when theentire country is dealing withCOVID-19” Ending theirprotest at the Post Office toshow their support for PostalWorkers and againstprivatizing the post office.16:16:40-16:16:51“It is amajority black employmentforce.

This is an out and outattack on the living standardsof black people in thiscountry”THE REPUBLICAN NATIONALCONVENTION WRAPS UP TOMORROWPRESIDENT TRUMP WILL ACCEPTTHE NOMINATION.

LIVE OUTSIDEOF FT.

