One Arrest Made At Fort McHenry During VP Mike Pence's Visit
A 19-year-old woman was arrested at Fort McHenry Wednesday during Vice President Mike Pence's visit, the Baltimore Police Department said.
VP Pence makes speech at Fort McHenryVP Pence makes speech at Fort McHenry
Mike Pence delivers 'law and order' speech at RNCU.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving America's safety and economic viability, while cautioning Democrat Joe Biden would..
Night 3 highlights of the Republican National ConventionVice President Mike Pence formally accepted the Republican nomination for vice president on Wednesday, as he will join Donald Trump for a bid at a second term in the White House.