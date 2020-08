Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:54s - Published 8 minutes ago

Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the Republican nomination for vice president on Wednesday.

Pence promises coronavirus vaccine by end of the year as he accepts nomination

AFFECTED AREAS TO HEED STATEAND LOCAL AUTHORITIES.

STAYSAFE, AND KNOW THAT WEWITH YOU EVERY STEP OF THEWAY."THAT WAS VICE PRESIDENT MIKEPENCE ADDRESSING THE POWERFULHURRICANE AHEAD OF THE LASTDAY OF THE REPUBLICAN NATIONALCONVENTION.

THE STORM COULDCOME UP AGAIN AS PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP OFFICIALLYACCEPTS THE REPUBLICANNOMINATION.

THAT'S NOT THEONLY ISSUE THE PRESIDENT MAYTACKLE TONIGHT.

OUR JOE ST.GEORGE IS IN WASHING D-C WITHWHAT YOU CAN EXPECT.TONIGHT THE RNC COMES TO ACLOSE.

COMPLETING A TWO WEEKMARATHON OF VIRTUAL POLITICALCONVENTIONS.

NAT OF MUSICPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP GETTINGONE OF HIS BIGGEST TELEVISIOAUDIENCES, BEFORE THE DEBATESBEGIN IN LATE SEPTEMBER.

HSPEECH COMES AS THE NATIONDEALS WITH MULTIPLE CRISIS.

APANDEMIC, PROTESTS INWISCONSIN FOLLOWING A POLICESHOOTING OF A BLACK MAN, NOTTO MENTION A POWERFULHURRICANE STRIKING THESOUTHERN UNITED STATES 58 THISIS A SERIOUS STORM (WHITEFLASH) WE WILL BE WITH U EVERYSTEP OF THE WAY VICE PRESIDENTMIKE PENCE ADDRESSING THECRISIS DURING HIS VICEPRESIDENTIAL ACCEPTANCE SPEECHLAST NIGHT.

WHILE ATTACKINGJOE BIDEN IN THE PROCESS 5:15LAST WEEK JOE BIDEN SAID NOMIRACLE IS COMING, WELL WHATJOE DOESN'T UNDERSTAND ISAMERICA IS A NATION OFMIRACLES.

ONE THEME TO LOOKFOR TONIGHT THE REPUBLICPUSH FOR AFRICAN AMERICAN METO VOTE FOR PRESIDENT TRUMPSEVERAL AFRICAN AMERICAN MENSPEAKING THROUGHOUT THISCONVENTION SO FAR.

27 SECONDSREPUBLICANS ARE THE PARTY THATFREED THE SLAVES AS FORDEMOCRATS, DEMOCRATIC VICEPRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE KAMALAHARRIS WILL ALSO DELIVER ANADDRESS FROM DC LATER TODAY.AFTER TONIGHT...WE'LL WAIT FORTHE POLLS TO SEE IF THESE PASTTWO WEEKS OF CONVENTIONSCHANGED ANYTHING...INWASHINGTON I'M JOE ST.

GEORGSOME U.S. POSTAL SERVICE M