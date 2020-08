Mike Pence Is Now Officially The Republican Vice Presidential Nominee Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:09s - Published 6 minutes ago Mike Pence Is Now Officially The Republican Vice Presidential Nominee Mike Pence is now officially the Republican vice presidential nominee. Pence's acceptance speech highlighted the third and next-to-last night of the Republican National Convention. The GOP’s big event wraps up this evening with President Trump's acceptance speech. 0

