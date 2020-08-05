Coronavirus impact on sports

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 13 hours ago

Our student- athletes."

Former alabama football player and head coach of squad inc.

Darwin salaam joins us now to talk more about the issue... thank you so much for joining us tonight.

There are now just 3 power 5 conferences set to play football this fall as a former alabama football player, what are your thoughts?

How might this change or impact the trajectory of some of local players with big dreams. we reported all players on the athens high school football team are quarantining.

This comes after 2 of them tested positive for coronavirus.

Practice is canceled through at least august 19th.

As we start to see more of these cases, how should athletic departments reevaluate the situation?

What are you hearing from local players about these cancelations?

We recently heard a college coach say that for many of these athletes, it is more than a game and many of the coaches keep an eye on the players to make sure the are eating well... what what was your expecericne... and what is the message you are sharing with athletes?

What is your message to players who are really discouraged right now and believe football is their key a better life?

New tonight -- the superintendent of dekalb county schools says high school sports should be played this fall.

The superintendent says the district's rate