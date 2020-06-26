Next-Generation Xbox Console To Be Released In Time For The holidays

The new Xbox Series X next-generation console is scheduled to be released in November, Microsoft's gaming division made the announcement on Tuesday, though no specific date was given.

The release of "Halo Infinite," however has been postponed until some time in 2021.

Studio heads said the delay is "to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a 'Halo' game experience that meets our vision,".

Execs cited challenges including Covid-19, as part of the delay.

The "Halo" franchise has become synonymous with the Xbox brand, making the delay a challenge for Xbox.