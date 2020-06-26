Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Next-Generation Xbox Console To Be Released In Time For The holidays

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Next-Generation Xbox Console To Be Released In Time For The holidays

Next-Generation Xbox Console To Be Released In Time For The holidays

The new Xbox Series X next-generation console is scheduled to be released in November, Microsoft's gaming division made the announcement on Tuesday, though no specific date was given.

The release of "Halo Infinite," however has been postponed until some time in 2021.

Studio heads said the delay is "to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a 'Halo' game experience that meets our vision,".

Execs cited challenges including Covid-19, as part of the delay.

The "Halo" franchise has become synonymous with the Xbox brand, making the delay a challenge for Xbox.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X in November

Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X in November Microsoft is committing to launching its next-generation Xbox Series X console in November. The...
The Verge - Published


Tweets about this

AVForums

AVForums.com #Microsoft has confirmed that its #XboxSeriesX next generation gaming console will launch in November with thousand… https://t.co/u7PSw4K0dN 1 minute ago

AIanAwake

Alan is Awake @klobrille Look Im all for the Halo Infinite delay here but I really dont get how Xbox couldnt lock in a single AAA… https://t.co/7H34Y4qXFu 45 minutes ago

loud_mouth_pro

Loud Mouth Pro Gaming Xbox Series X Releases in November Today Microsoft narrowed the release window of its next-generation console, the… https://t.co/HXedCxbLgy 51 minutes ago

HiP3Rx1

Josh RT @The_CrapGamer: I was gonna go easy, but HOW THE HELL do you plan a next generation console with the money, resources that Microsoft has… 2 hours ago

CueSibiya

Nqubeko Cue Sibiya Microsoft is committing to launching its next-generation Xbox Series X console in November. https://t.co/Fs4Nm3k1wS 2 hours ago

KAPPKVEW

KAPP-KVEW The new Xbox Series X next-generation console will come out in November, Microsoft’s gaming arm announced on Tuesda… https://t.co/5jmTDPmkgQ 2 hours ago

botxboxseriesx

botxboxseriesx RT @oigetit_india: The Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s next-generation game console, is set to officially launch in November. The high-profile c… 2 hours ago

oigetit_india

Oigetit Fake News Filter India The Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s next-generation game console, is set to officially launch in November. The high-prof… https://t.co/MlmWiS2XUY 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Will we have to pay more for next-gen console games? [Video]

Will we have to pay more for next-gen console games?

Seeing as 'NBA 2K21' is going to cost more to play on next-gen consoles, we wanted to dig a bit deeper into this topic. Will game prices go up once the PS5 and Xbox Series X come out?

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Defining Moments in Gaming (National Video Game Day) [Video]

Defining Moments in Gaming (National Video Game Day)

Defining Moments in Gaming Video games have come a long way since the days of single buttons and simple graphics. Here’s a look at some defining moments in gaming in honor of National Video Game Day...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published
Xbox boss Phil Spencer "felt good" after seeing Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase [Video]

Xbox boss Phil Spencer "felt good" after seeing Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase

Xbox boss Phil Spencer "felt good" after seeing Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase The Microsoft gaming chief has weighed in after their competitor gave fans a deeper look at its next generation console, ..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:12Published