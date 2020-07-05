UK weather: The forecast for the next five days

Hundreds of arts venues across the UK have been lit up red in a show ofsolidarity with the ailing creative industries. London landmarks including theTate Modern, Millennium Bridge, Southbank Centre and Waterloo Bridge wereilluminated to symbolise the sector going into “red alert” amid thecoronavirus pandemic. The action, titled Throw Us A Line, also saw workersfrom the creative industries line up along the River Thames’ banks andbridges.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given a dressing-down for their bingoskills on Wednesday, as one Cardiff care home resident recalled an earlieronline meeting with the couple had ended in disappointment.
The Duke and Duchess met with elderly residents at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff and admired their garden. William and Kate had previously been guest bingo callers at the home via a video call in May and during this visit spoke with a familiar resident.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening and sets out conditions for outdoor bars and restaurant to reopen in Scotland.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon applauded the NHS outside her home in Edinburgh as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary.
Fans arrive at the National Stadium at Windsor Park for the Irish Cup finalclash between Glentoran and Ballymena United. This is the first football matchin the UK to be played with spectators since lockdown. Includes vox pop withfans.
