UK weather: The forecast for the next five days

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
A look at the weather forecast for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast asthe UK braces itself for storms and sunshine.

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Kilburn attack: Man shot dead in London

 Armed police were called to the scene in Kilburn just before 12.30am this morning
Independent
Arts venues illuminated red to represent plight of creative industries [Video]

Arts venues illuminated red to represent plight of creative industries

Hundreds of arts venues across the UK have been lit up red in a show ofsolidarity with the ailing creative industries. London landmarks including theTate Modern, Millennium Bridge, Southbank Centre and Waterloo Bridge wereilluminated to symbolise the sector going into “red alert” amid thecoronavirus pandemic. The action, titled Throw Us A Line, also saw workersfrom the creative industries line up along the River Thames’ banks andbridges.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Conservatives accuse Sadiq Khan of 'misleading' on City Hall move savings

 Mayor Sadiq Khan says moving London's government from City Hall to Newham will save £11m a year.
BBC News

Hojbjerg becomes Tottenham's first transfer window signing

 LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has signed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton as the club's first signing of the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old..
WorldNews

Cardiff Cardiff Capital city of Wales

The Greatest Showman: The story of Cardiff's giant

 How a giant went from the slums to being the Queen's bodyguard and an American circus star.
BBC News
William and Kate handed stark assessment of their bingo skills in Cardiff [Video]

William and Kate handed stark assessment of their bingo skills in Cardiff

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given a dressing-down for their bingoskills on Wednesday, as one Cardiff care home resident recalled an earlieronline meeting with the couple had ended in disappointment.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
Prince William and Kate meet care home residents [Video]

Prince William and Kate meet care home residents

The Duke and Duchess met with elderly residents at Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff and admired their garden. William and Kate had previously been guest bingo callers at the home via a video call in May and during this visit spoke with a familiar resident. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:51Published

Edinburgh Edinburgh Capital of Scotland

Sturgeon visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening [Video]

Sturgeon visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening

The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, visits a bar in Edinburgh ahead of its reopening and sets out conditions for outdoor bars and restaurant to reopen in Scotland. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Sturgeon joins NHS anniversary clap [Video]

Sturgeon joins NHS anniversary clap

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon applauded the NHS outside her home in Edinburgh as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

Belfast Belfast Capital and chief port of Northern Ireland

Belfast hosts first football match with fans in UK since lockdown [Video]

Belfast hosts first football match with fans in UK since lockdown

Fans arrive at the National Stadium at Windsor Park for the Irish Cup finalclash between Glentoran and Ballymena United. This is the first football matchin the UK to be played with spectators since lockdown. Includes vox pop withfans.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published
Taoiseach visits Stormont leaders in Belfast [Video]

Taoiseach visits Stormont leaders in Belfast

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin has met with Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill in Belfast.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

