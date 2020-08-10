Sunak: We want to ‘provide fairness’ for school students

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government is making “good progress” on Brexit deal negotiations with the European Union ahead of the December 31st deadline but adds that “there remain gaps on a couple of big issues”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that the ONS figures confirm that "hard times arehere" as Britain officially entered into the largest recession on record. Thefigures showed the coronavirus pandemic sent the economy plunging by 20.4%between April and June.
The UK has fallen into recession for the first time in 11 years after the coronavirus crisis saw the economy contract by a record 20.4% between April and June. Chancellor Rishi Sunak says today's statistics show that "hard times are here", but added that, "We will get through this and nobody will be left without hope or opportunity".
Schools Minister Nick Gibb has defended the government's "robust and fair system" for school students receiving GCSE and A-level grades.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the Scottish Parliament following an "extremely serious incident" in which a ScotRail passenger train derailed west of Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning.
London landmarks were lit red on Tuesday evening to mark 'Red Alert' day, highlighting the plight of arts and events venues affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.