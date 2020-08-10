Global  
 

Sunak: We want to ‘provide fairness’ for school students

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Sunak: We want to ‘provide fairness’ for school students

Sunak: We want to ‘provide fairness’ for school students

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government wants to provide “as much fairness as possible” for school students receiving their GCSE and A-level grades at a “very difficult time for young people”.

Report by Jonesia.

