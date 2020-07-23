Sunak on Brexit talks: ‘There remain gaps’ on big issues

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government is making “good progress” on Brexit deal negotiations with the European Union ahead of the December 31st deadline but adds that “there remain gaps on a couple of big issues”.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn