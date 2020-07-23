Global  
 

Sunak on Brexit talks: ‘There remain gaps’ on big issues

Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government is making “good progress” on Brexit deal negotiations with the European Union ahead of the December 31st deadline but adds that “there remain gaps on a couple of big issues”.

Report by Jonesia.

