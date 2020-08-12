State takes action against nurse who ran telemedicine business
State takes action against nurse who ran telemedicine business
As face to face medical visits have become riskier, telemedicine has become more important.
But how do you know the person on the phone, the one doing the diagnosing, has the right qualifications?
THE POTENTIAL LOOKS LIKE TODAYIN TH NEXT HALF HOUR.Nick: TELEMEDICINE IS A SAFEROPTION FOR PEOPLE BUT HOW DO YOUKNOW THE PERSON ON THE PHONE HASTHE RIGH QUALIFICATIONS?THE LET JOE KNOW TEAM TALKEDABOUT THE DESCENTIVE WAY THEYWERE IN ARIZONA.