Fred Meyer recalls cheese dips due to salmonella risk

Fred Meyer is recalling cheese dips sold in delis because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

A SALMONELLAOUTBREAK LINKEDTO RED ONIONS INSEVERAL STATES ISNOW HAVING ARIPPLE EFFECT ONOTHER PRODUCTSTHAT MAY CONTAINCONTAMINATED REDONIONS.FRED MEYER ISRECALLING CHEESEDIPS SOLD AT THEIRDELIS AFTERDISCOVERINGSEVERAL IN-STOREMADE CHEESE DIPSMAY HAVE USED REDONIONS FROM ASUPPLIER LINKED TOTHE OUTBREAK.FRED MEYER SAYSTHE DIPS, WHICH AREIN PLASTICCONTAINERS, WERESOLD BETWEEN MAY15TH AND AUGUST6TH.YOU CAN SEE A FULLLIST OF RECALLEDPRODUCTS AT IDAHONEWS SIX DOT CO




Fred Meyer Recalls Cheese Dips Because of Possible Health Risk

Fred Meyer is recalling cheese dips sold in our delis because they have the potential to be...
FDA - Published


