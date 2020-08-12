Inside a $45M Rocky Mountain Mansion With Sliding Glass Walls Video Credit: Architectural Digest - Duration: 04:26s - Published 1 day ago Inside a $45M Rocky Mountain Mansion With Sliding Glass Walls Today AD brings you to Vail, Colorado to tour 165 Forest Avenue, a massive ultra-modern mansion nestled in the Rocky Mountains. From the linear fireplace in the living room, to Italian marble surfaces in the kitchen, each space in the home is an invigorating expression of timeless luxury. The interior elegance is only surpassed by the natural beauty seen through the home's glass walls, which slide apart granting access to over 6,500 sq. Ft. Of heated exterior space. Footage courtesy Drone Hub 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend [upbeat instrumental music]- Welcome to Apogee Houselocated in Vail, Coloradoon 165 Forest road.Just steps away from the homeyou have world-class skiingon Vail Mountain.This home has approximately9,000 square feet,six bedrooms, eight bathrooms,sub-zero appliances,custom Italian cabinetry,marble fireplaces,rejuvenating spa with hot tub,hot and cold plunge,steam room, and massage.It has over 6,500 square feetof outdoor heated decks and terraces.75 foot elevated pool.This is an ultra modern luxurious homewhich maximizes the size of the rooms,ceiling Heights, views,and indoor-outdoor living.All this is on the market for $45 million.The main focus of this roomis this linear fireplacewith cantilevered hearthand with Da Vinci marble.70% of the walls are glass in this housefrom floor to ceiling whichopens up an amazing viewsof Gore Range and Vail Mountain.These are triple pannedwindows from Italy,designed with glass slidingwalls that seamlessly flowthe living room areainto the outdoor heated decks and patios.Also in this open space, wehave this large dining area.The focus of the dining roomis this amazing raindrop chandelier,which sparkles in every direction.Just off the dining andliving room we have a kitchenwith exotic stone countertopsand custom wood Italian cabinets,which provide the sophisticatedwarmth to the kitchen.It opens up to the patio with the pool.On the main level youwill find the lap pool.It's 75 foot suspendedglass bottom swimming pool.The swimming pool is heatedand also all the outdoor space,the decks and the terraces are heated.The biggest thing about theoutdoor is that you have360 degrees view of themountains and surrounding nature.When you're swimming laps into the pool,you have an exceptional view of the Gore.The suite, it has directaccess to the pooland large terrace.We also have a spa bathroom.There is an amazing attention to detailthroughout the house.Also included is a marble fireplacewhich adds to the warmth of the room.The lower level alsohas a large family roomwith stand-around bar, DaVinci marble fireplace,a large media room for entertaining.It's your own private retreat.Another unique feature isa pampering lower level spawith rejuvenating waterfallflowing into the hot tuband adjacent cold plunge,multi-body spray rain head shower,cedar-lined sauna steam room.To leave the main floor,we're gonna hop ona very sleek, modern elevator.It will whip us to the entertaining deck.So here we are on the top of the worldwith 360 degrees of views.All the surrounding trees and Vail Villageare in your sight, and yetyou are completely private.A perfect terrace for entertainingwith enclosed bar area and fireplacewith a small kitchenette.We also have two additionalluxurious guest bedroomswith walk-in closetsand generous bathrooms.This home is one of a kind.The most exquisite home in Vail.9,000 square feet, six bedrooms, 10 baths,75 foot long suspended swimming pool,four-car garage, and all theoutdoor living you can ask for.All finishes are the finest materialsand the latest technology.This private sanctuary canbe yours with direct accessto the best skiing there is.





