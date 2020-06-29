No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:12s - Published 2 days ago

Talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over a U.S. coronavirus aid package remained stalled on Wednesday, with neither side budging.

A breakdown in talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over how to provide relief to tens of millions of Americans suffering in one of the worst economic downturns in U.S. history entered a fifth day on Wednesday, with neither side ready to resume negotiations.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there may be no deal to reach with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Pelosi described the two sides as "miles apart" with a "chasm" between them.

Tens of millions of American workers who lost their jobs over the last six months have now seen a further hit after their $600 per week in additional federal unemployment benefits expired last month.

Talks on a new aid package broke down last Friday, with Republicans and Democrats at an impasse over the size of an extended unemployment benefit, aid to state and local governments, money for schools to reopen and other issues.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday found that Americans split the blame over the impasse pretty evenly between Democrats and Republicans.