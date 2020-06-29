No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal

A breakdown in talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over how to provide relief to tens of millions of Americans suffering in one of the worst economic downturns in U.S. history entered a fifth day on Wednesday, with neither side ready to resume negotiations.
Pelosi described the two sides as "miles apart" with a "chasm" between them.
Tens of millions of American workers who lost their jobs over the last six months have now seen a further hit after their $600 per week in additional federal unemployment benefits expired last month.
Talks on a new aid package broke down last Friday, with Republicans and Democrats at an impasse over the size of an extended unemployment benefit, aid to state and local governments, money for schools to reopen and other issues.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday found that Americans split the blame over the impasse pretty evenly between Democrats and Republicans.
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would have to look into claims that Senator Kamala Harris, who is the 2020 Democratic vice-presidential nominee as Joe Biden's running mate, may not be eligible to run for office after Newsweek published an opinion article questioning her citizenship.
US President Donald Trump said he has heard "very serious" rumours aboutKamala Harris's eligibility to be vice president. Mr Trump told reporters hehad "heard" suggestions that Ms Harris - who is Democratic candidate JoeBiden's running mate - was born to immigrant parents and could not serve inthe White House.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
Two Senate Democrats late Thursday announced plans to introduce a bill, reports Gizmodo. They say it would halt any “abrupt operational changes” at the U.S. Postal Service. Concerns are rising that the Trump administration is attempting to interfere with the flow of mail-in ballots. The Delivering for America Act is co-sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) and Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE). Peters is a ranking member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
[NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill, as he vowed to block money to facilitate mail-in voting. Colette Luke has the latest.
[NFA] A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns about mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Colette Luke has the latest.
[NFA] A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns about mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election. Colette Luke has the latest.
[NFA] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged a restart of congressional talks on extending coronavirus aid, saying executive actions taken by President Donald Trump a day earlier would have little immediate impact on Americans facing economic distress amid the pandemic. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Congressional Democrats offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by $1 trillion if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but President Donald Trump's negotiators turned..