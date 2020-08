Stein Mart files for bankruptcy

THE DISCOUNT RETAILER PLANS TOCLOSE MOST OF ITS NEARLY -300-LOCATIONS.THE -112-YEAR-OLD COMPANYBLAMED ITS FAILURE ON CHANGINGCONSUMER HABITS AND THEPANDEMIC.STEIN MART IS ALSO CONSIDERINGSTRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES - -INCLUDING THE SALE OF ITSWEBSITE AND ITS INTELLECTUALPROPERTY.IN TERMS OF COVID-19 CASES - -

The discount retailer plans to close most of its nearly 300 locations.