Boris Johnson: Fatal train derailment must never happen again

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the fatal train derailment inAberdeenshire must “never happen again” as he paid tribute to the victims.Three people have died in the train derailment in Aberdeenshire with sixpeople also injured.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that schools will be safe forEngland’s schoolchildren to return to. Mr Johnson's assurance comes as reportscite a study that suggests children transmit Covid-19 like adults do.
The UK and France are holding talks amid a series of migrant crossings overthe English Channel. Boris Johnson has suggested the Government will seek toreview the legal framework by which new arrivals are able to stay after makingthe journey.
Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six peopleare injured, British Transport Police (BTP) have said. The force said thosepronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven include the train’s driver. The6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street ScotRail service crashed on Wednesdaymorning amid heavy rain and flooding.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps praises the "tremendous job" being done by the emergency services who attended the train derailment near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning.
