Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson: Fatal train derailment must never happen again

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Boris Johnson: Fatal train derailment must never happen again

Boris Johnson: Fatal train derailment must never happen again

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the fatal train derailment inAberdeenshire must “never happen again” as he paid tribute to the victims.Three people have died in the train derailment in Aberdeenshire with sixpeople also injured.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PM: Thoughts are with train victims and relatives [Video]

PM: Thoughts are with train victims and relatives

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his thoughts are “very much with those who have lost their lives, their families and, of course, those who have been injured” in the derailment near Stonehaven on Wednesday morning. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published

Boris Johnson risks 'robbing' a generation of young people of their future as students await A-level results

 Sir Keir Starmer's comments follow chaos in Scotland where predicted grades are to be reinstated after thousands of pupils were downgraded by a statistical model
Independent
PM insists schools in England will be safe to reopen [Video]

PM insists schools in England will be safe to reopen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that schools will be safe forEngland’s schoolchildren to return to. Mr Johnson's assurance comes as reportscite a study that suggests children transmit Covid-19 like adults do.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Migrants attempt dangerous crossing in the English Channel [Video]

Migrants attempt dangerous crossing in the English Channel

The UK and France are holding talks amid a series of migrant crossings overthe English Channel. Boris Johnson has suggested the Government will seek toreview the legal framework by which new arrivals are able to stay after makingthe journey.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published

Aberdeenshire Aberdeenshire Council area of Scotland

Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment [Video]

Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment

Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six peopleare injured, British Transport Police (BTP) have said. The force said thosepronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven include the train’s driver. The6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street ScotRail service crashed on Wednesdaymorning amid heavy rain and flooding.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Stonehaven: Transport secretary praises emergency services [Video]

Stonehaven: Transport secretary praises emergency services

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps praises the “tremendous job” being done by the emergency services who attended the train derailment near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published
Three Dead After Train and Derails in Scotland [Video]

Three Dead After Train and Derails in Scotland

At least three people have died after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It's thought the train hit a landslide after heavy rain caused flooding and travel disruption. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published
Train derailment near Stonehaven: What we know so far [Video]

Train derailment near Stonehaven: What we know so far

Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six peopleare injured, British Transport Police have said. The force said thosepronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven include the train's driver.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Johnson and Sturgeon lead tributes as PM says rail crash must never happen again

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the fatal train derailment in Aberdeenshire must “never...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Johnson urges people not 'to stuff this up' as lockdown eases [Video]

Johnson urges people not 'to stuff this up' as lockdown eases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people not to “stuff this up” after lockdown restrictions were eased in England, whilst on a visit to the site of the future Siemens Rail Factory, in Goole,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published