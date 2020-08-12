Train derailment near Stonehaven: What we know so far

Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six peopleare injured, British Transport Police (BTP) have said. The force said thosepronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven include the train’s driver. The6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street ScotRail service crashed on Wednesdaymorning amid heavy rain and flooding.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps praises the "tremendous job" being done by the emergency services who attended the train derailment near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says the train derailment near Stonehaven is "devastating news" and a "tragic incident".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the fatal train derailment inAberdeenshire must “never happen again” as he paid tribute to the victims.Three people have died in the train derailment in Aberdeenshire with sixpeople also injured.
Chief Inspector Brian McAleese of the British Transport Police gives a brief statement following the derailment of a ScotRail passenger train near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning. Three..