Tributes pour in following a train derailment in Aberdeenshire , as threepeople are confirmed dead at the scene.

Train derailment near Stonehaven : What we know so far

Boris Johnson: Fatal train derailment must never happen again Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the fatal train derailment inAberdeenshire must “never happen again” as he paid tribute to the victims.Three people have died in the train derailment in Aberdeenshire with sixpeople also injured.

Nicola Sturgeon on ‘devastating’ train derailment First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says the train derailment near Stonehaven is “devastating news” and a “tragic incident”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Stonehaven: Transport secretary praises emergency services Transport Secretary Grant Shapps praises the “tremendous job” being done by the emergency services who attended the train derailment near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six peopleare injured, British Transport Police (BTP) have said. The force said thosepronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven include the train’s driver. The6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street ScotRail service crashed on Wednesdaymorning amid heavy rain and flooding.

Network Rail warned it was failing to keep up with extreme weather just four weeks earlier

David Esparza RT @Sunday_Post : "Very sadly despite the best efforts of paramedics, we can confirm that three people have been pronounced dead at the scen… 59 minutes ago

Shiv MacLean 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @MFRNews : We've learned four firefighters were injured while responding to the train derailment near Stonehaven yesterday morning. They… 35 minutes ago

ゆうくん RT @Reuters : Emergency service were dealing with the derailment of a train near Stonehaven on the east coast of Scotland, police said, as v… 29 minutes ago

Northsound News Scotrail's MD says the two members of staff who were killed in yesterday's train derailment near #Stonehaven were d… https://t.co/gBuEMAgaMx 18 minutes ago

MFR News and Sport Scotrail's MD says the two members of staff who were killed in yesterday's train derailment near #Stonehaven were d… https://t.co/OzqF1itqt5 18 minutes ago

Rabbit Away RT @MFRNews : Scotrail's MD says the two members of staff who were killed in yesterday's train derailment near #Stonehaven were driver Brett… 18 minutes ago

Northsound 1 RT @northsoundnews : Scotrail's MD says the two members of staff who were killed in yesterday's train derailment near #Stonehaven were drive… 6 minutes ago