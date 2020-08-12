Global  
 

Train derailment near Stonehaven: What we know so far

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Tributes pour in following a train derailment in Aberdeenshire, as threepeople are confirmed dead at the scene.

Stonehaven Stonehaven Human settlement in Scotland

Stonehaven train crash: Investigation into fatal derailment in Aberdeenshire begins

 Network Rail warned it was failing to keep up with extreme weather just four weeks earlier
Independent
Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment [Video]

Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment

Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six peopleare injured, British Transport Police (BTP) have said. The force said thosepronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven include the train’s driver. The6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street ScotRail service crashed on Wednesdaymorning amid heavy rain and flooding.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
Stonehaven: Transport secretary praises emergency services [Video]

Stonehaven: Transport secretary praises emergency services

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps praises the “tremendous job” being done by the emergency services who attended the train derailment near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published
Nicola Sturgeon on ‘devastating’ train derailment [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon on ‘devastating’ train derailment

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says the train derailment near Stonehaven is “devastating news” and a “tragic incident”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published

Aberdeenshire Aberdeenshire Council area of Scotland

Boris Johnson: Fatal train derailment must never happen again [Video]

Boris Johnson: Fatal train derailment must never happen again

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the fatal train derailment inAberdeenshire must “never happen again” as he paid tribute to the victims.Three people have died in the train derailment in Aberdeenshire with sixpeople also injured.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Flooding in Stonehaven near deadly incident where train derailed, killing three people and injuring six [Video]

Flooding in Stonehaven near deadly incident where train derailed, killing three people and injuring six

Heavily rainfall and thunderstorms bring flooding and landslips across Scotland. Footage recorded in Stonehaven, just five miles from the major incident where a passenger train derailed, on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:43Published
Police give statement on fatal train derailment [Video]

Police give statement on fatal train derailment

Chief Inspector Brian McAleese of the British Transport Police gives a brief statement following the derailment of a ScotRail passenger train near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire on Wednesday morning. Three..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:39Published
Three people die in train derailment [Video]

Three people die in train derailment

Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six people are injured, British Transport Police (BTP) have said. The force said those pronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:00Published