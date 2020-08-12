Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police and Network Rail at scene of derailment

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Police and Network Rail at scene of derailment

Police and Network Rail at scene of derailment

Police officers and Network Rail staff attend the scene of Wednesday’s passenger train derailment near Stonehaven.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Network Rail Network Rail State-owned company that manages rail infrastructure in Great Britain

Flood-risked parts of rail network to be inspected after train derailment [Video]

Flood-risked parts of rail network to be inspected after train derailment

Inspections are to be carried out across parts of the country’s rail networkdeemed at risk of flash flooding to avoid a repeat of Wednesday’s trainderailment in Aberdeenshire. Network Rail will inspect trackside slopes aspart of a Government-ordered review after a landslip during heavy rain andflooding is suspected to have played a part in the incident near Stonehaven.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published
Grant Shapps: Too soon to say if cutbacks led to fatal rail crash [Video]

Grant Shapps: Too soon to say if cutbacks led to fatal rail crash

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has claimed it is “far too soon” to saywhether cutbacks to Network Rail contributed to the fatal Aberdeenshire traincrash. The minister visited the “horrendous” scene of the incident nearStonehaven on Thursday, where three people died and six were injured whencarriages went off the track amid heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Network Rail: Climate change having ‘real impact’ on safety [Video]

Network Rail: Climate change having ‘real impact’ on safety

Network Rail Chief Executive Andrew Haines says the “whole rail industry is in mourning” following the deaths of three people in a passenger train derailment near Stonehaven. Mr Haines said that Network Rail is “concerned” about the increase in landslips, and that climate change can have a “real impact on safety”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published

Stonehaven train crash: Investigation into fatal derailment in Aberdeenshire begins

 Network Rail warned it was failing to keep up with extreme weather just four weeks earlier
Independent

Stonehaven Stonehaven Human settlement in Scotland

Shapps: Results of derailment ‘difficult to look at’ [Video]

Shapps: Results of derailment ‘difficult to look at’

Grant Shapps has travelled to the scene of Wednesday morning’s passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in which three people died. The transport secretary said: “There’s clearly been some sort of slippage; the results of which are difficult to even look at”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Sturgeon: Lessons must be learnt from train derailment [Video]

Sturgeon: Lessons must be learnt from train derailment

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon gives an update on Wednesday morning’s ScotRail passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in which three people died. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
Train derailment near Stonehaven: What we know so far [Video]

Train derailment near Stonehaven: What we know so far

Tributes pour in following a train derailment in Aberdeenshire, as threepeople are confirmed dead at the scene.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:48Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

NI First Minister and Taoiseach on Brexit talks with PM [Video]

NI First Minister and Taoiseach on Brexit talks with PM

First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster and Taoiseach Micheál Martin discuss post-Brexit relations between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland as Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits County Down. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
PM on A-levels: ‘It was going to be very difficult’ [Video]

PM on A-levels: ‘It was going to be very difficult’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson discusses the A-level exam results system on a visit to Northern Ireland. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published
Facebook launches Voting Information Centre ahead of November US elections | #TheCube [Video]

Facebook launches Voting Information Centre ahead of November US elections | #TheCube

Facebook is launching a tool that will show users how to vote by mail ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:30Published
Facebook launches Voting Information Centre ahead of November US elections | #TheCube [Video]

Facebook launches Voting Information Centre ahead of November US elections | #TheCube

Facebook is launching a tool that will show users how to vote by mail ahead of the 2020 US Presidential election.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment [Video]

Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment

Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six peopleare injured, British Transport Police (BTP) have said. The force said thosepronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published