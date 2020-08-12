Police and Network Rail at scene of derailment

Shapps: Results of derailment ‘difficult to look at’



Grant Shapps has travelled to the scene of Wednesday morning’s passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in which three people died. The transport secretary said: “There’s clearly been some sort of slippage; the results of which are difficult to even look at”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:51