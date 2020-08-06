Flood-risked parts of rail network to be inspected after train derailment

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has claimed it is “far too soon” to saywhether cutbacks to Network Rail contributed to the fatal Aberdeenshire traincrash. The minister visited the “horrendous” scene of the incident nearStonehaven on Thursday, where three people died and six were injured whencarriages went off the track amid heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the fatal train derailment inAberdeenshire must “never happen again” as he paid tribute to the victims.Three people have died in the train derailment in Aberdeenshire with sixpeople also injured.
Network Rail Chief Executive Andrew Haines says the “whole rail industry is in mourning” following the deaths of three people in a passenger train derailment near Stonehaven. Mr Haines said that Network Rail is “concerned” about the increase in landslips, and that climate change can have a “real impact on safety”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Grant Shapps has travelled to the scene of Wednesday morning’s passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in which three people died. The transport secretary said: “There’s clearly been some sort of slippage; the results of which are difficult to even look at”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon gives an update on Wednesday morning’s ScotRail passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in which three people died. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
