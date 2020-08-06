Flood-risked parts of rail network to be inspected after train derailment

Inspections are to be carried out across parts of the country’s rail networkdeemed at risk of flash flooding to avoid a repeat of Wednesday’s trainderailment in Aberdeenshire.

Network Rail will inspect trackside slopes aspart of a Government-ordered review after a landslip during heavy rain andflooding is suspected to have played a part in the incident near Stonehaven.