Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Flood-risked parts of rail network to be inspected after train derailment

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Flood-risked parts of rail network to be inspected after train derailment

Flood-risked parts of rail network to be inspected after train derailment

Inspections are to be carried out across parts of the country’s rail networkdeemed at risk of flash flooding to avoid a repeat of Wednesday’s trainderailment in Aberdeenshire.

Network Rail will inspect trackside slopes aspart of a Government-ordered review after a landslip during heavy rain andflooding is suspected to have played a part in the incident near Stonehaven.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Aberdeenshire Aberdeenshire Council area of Scotland

Grant Shapps: Too soon to say if cutbacks led to fatal rail crash [Video]

Grant Shapps: Too soon to say if cutbacks led to fatal rail crash

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has claimed it is “far too soon” to saywhether cutbacks to Network Rail contributed to the fatal Aberdeenshire traincrash. The minister visited the “horrendous” scene of the incident nearStonehaven on Thursday, where three people died and six were injured whencarriages went off the track amid heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Train derailment near Stonehaven: What we know so far [Video]

Train derailment near Stonehaven: What we know so far

Tributes pour in following a train derailment in Aberdeenshire, as threepeople are confirmed dead at the scene.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:48Published

Stonehaven train crash: Investigation into fatal derailment in Aberdeenshire begins

 Network Rail warned it was failing to keep up with extreme weather just four weeks earlier
Independent
Boris Johnson: Fatal train derailment must never happen again [Video]

Boris Johnson: Fatal train derailment must never happen again

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the fatal train derailment inAberdeenshire must “never happen again” as he paid tribute to the victims.Three people have died in the train derailment in Aberdeenshire with sixpeople also injured.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Network Rail Network Rail State-owned company that manages rail infrastructure in Great Britain

Network Rail: Climate change having ‘real impact’ on safety [Video]

Network Rail: Climate change having ‘real impact’ on safety

Network Rail Chief Executive Andrew Haines says the “whole rail industry is in mourning” following the deaths of three people in a passenger train derailment near Stonehaven. Mr Haines said that Network Rail is “concerned” about the increase in landslips, and that climate change can have a “real impact on safety”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published

Leighton Buzzard track worker avoids 125mph train by 'a second'

 He had been taking photographs beside the track without Network Rail's knowledge, a report finds.
BBC News

Stonehaven Stonehaven Human settlement in Scotland

Shapps: Results of derailment ‘difficult to look at’ [Video]

Shapps: Results of derailment ‘difficult to look at’

Grant Shapps has travelled to the scene of Wednesday morning’s passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in which three people died. The transport secretary said: “There’s clearly been some sort of slippage; the results of which are difficult to even look at”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Sturgeon: Lessons must be learnt from train derailment [Video]

Sturgeon: Lessons must be learnt from train derailment

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon gives an update on Wednesday morning’s ScotRail passenger train derailment near Stonehaven in which three people died. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

PTS31471

Buster RT @DouglasBarrie: Inspections are to be carried out across parts of the country’s rail network deemed at risk of flash flooding to avoid a… 1 hour ago

DouglasBarrie

Douglas Barrie Inspections are to be carried out across parts of the country’s rail network deemed at risk of flash flooding to av… https://t.co/i0imfCZFfV 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment [Video]

Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment

Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six peopleare injured, British Transport Police (BTP) have said. The force said thosepronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Three people die in train derailment [Video]

Three people die in train derailment

Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six people are injured, British Transport Police (BTP) have said. The force said those pronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:00Published
Stonehaven train derailment: Three people dead, one missing [Video]

Stonehaven train derailment: Three people dead, one missing

Three people are now believed to have died after the train derailment inAberdeenshire, and one person is feared missing. Serious injuries have beenreported and dozens of emergency service vehicles,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published