Daily Download: Orlando Bloom Excited To Have 'Little Daddy's Girl' With Katy Perry

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:13s - Published
The baby countdown is on for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as the superstar is just days away from giving birth to their daughter -- and Bloom can't stop raving about the mama-to-be.

Plus, the drama surrounding Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's divorce continues.

