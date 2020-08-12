Jeff Thomas named Wiggins Police Chief
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Jeff Thomas named Wiggins Police Chief
There’s a new chief of police in town at the Wiggins Police Department.
Jeff Thomas will replace Chief Matt Barnett who will retire at the end of August.
- there's a new chief of police i- town at the wiggins police- department.
- jeff thomas will replace chief- matt barnett, who will retire - at the end of august.
- thomas began his law enforcemen- career in 1997 at - the wiggins police department.- since 2008, he's served as- deputy chief under barnett.
- he will be officially sworn in- at a ceremony