COVID-19 cases growing in children Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:41s - Published 11 minutes ago COVID-19 cases growing in children 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SCHOOL RE-OPENINGSALL ACROSS THE METRO- THE AMERICANACADEMY OF PEDIATRICSALONG WITH THECHILDREN'S HOSPITALASSOCIATION -RELEASED JARRING NEWNUMBERS WHEN ITCOMES TO CHILDRENAND COVID-19.CASES ANDTRANSMISSIONS AREQUICKLY RISING, ANDNEBRASKA HAS A HIGHERPERCENTAGE OF KIDSWITH COVID THAN THENATIONAL AVERAGE.REPORTER RUTAULCINAITE HAS MORE ONTHE NEW DATA.IT'S A STARTLINGDISCOVERY FROM THEAMERICAN ACADEMY OFPEDIATRICS.GRAPHICIN A NEW WEEKLYREPORT WITH DATAFROM A NUMBER OFSTATES, FROM JULY 9THTO AUGUST 6TH, THEREWERE NEARLY 180,000NEW CHILD COVID-19CASES.THAT BRINGS THE TOTALTO OVER 380,000THOUSAND SINCE THESTART OF THE PANDEMIC.IT'S AN INCREASE OF 90%IN CHILD CASES OVERFOUR WEEKS."IN NEBRASKA, OURRATES ARE SLIGHTLYHIGHER THAN THE U.S.IN TERMS OF NUMBER OFPEDIATRIC INFECTIONS."NATIONWIDE, ABOUT 9 %OF COVID-19 INFECTIONSARE IN KIDS UNDER 19YEARS OLD.IN NEBRASKA THATNUMBER IS 12%.AND IN DOUGLASCOUNTY IT'S 13 - 4%HIGHER THAN THENATIONAL AVERAGE."THE 15 TO 19 YEAR OLDSARE WHERE WE'VE SEENTHAT REALLY BIGINCREASE." CHILDREN'SPEDIATRICIAN ANDPRESIDENT OF THENEBRASKA CHAPTER OFTHE A-A-P - DR.ST.GERMAIN SAYS THECAUSE OF THE INCREASECOULD BE RELATED TOMORE TESTING BEINGDONE AND ALSO SUMMERACTIVITIES."I THINK PEOPLE HAVELEFT THE HOUSE MOREAND ESPECIALLYSUMMER VACATION HASACCOUNTED FOR SOMEOF THAT, MORE PEOPLEWERE TRAVELING ANDBEING EXPOSED TODIFFERENT GROUPS OFPEOPLE." CHILDREN ARENOT IMMUNE TO THEVIRUS AND CAN SPREADIT - TEENAGERS MORETHAN YOUNGER KIDS."LITTLE KIDS ANDTEENAGERS CAN GETCOVID, THEY CAN GETVERY SICK WITH COVID."STANDUP "THE RETURNTO SCHOOLS HASMEDICAL EXPERTSWORRIED.WHILE CASES KEEPINCREASING, EXPERTSKEEP PUSHING SAFETYMEASURES.INCLUDING WEARINGMASKS, WHICH NOWOMAHA IS NOWMANDATED." "I THINK THEBEST THINGS THAT WECAN DO IS KEEPWEARING OUR MASKS,FOLLOW THEPROTOCOLS THAT THESCHOOLS HAVE PUT INPLACE TO HELP PREVENTTHE SPREAD AMONGCAN DO IS KEEPWEARING OUR MASKS,FOLLOW THEPROTOCOLS THAT THESCHOOLS HAVE PUT INPLACE TO HELP PREVENTTHE SPREAD AMONGPEOPLE WHEN THEY DOFINALLY GET TO GO BACKTO SCHOOL." SO THERETURN TO SCHOOL ISAS SAFE AS POSSIBLE.REPORTING IN OMAHA,RUTA ULCINAITE, 3NN.DR.GERMAIN ALSO SAYS THEDATA ON CHILDTRANSMISSION FROMTHE OTHER STATES ISNOT RECORDED IN THESAME WAY AND SOMESTATES DON'T GIVE OUTTHEIR NUMBERS, SO WESHOULD BE MORECONCERNED ABOUTTRANSMISSION LOCALLYTHAN ALL ACROSS THECOUNTRY.THOUSANDS OF KIDS