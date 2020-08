Reps. Karen Bass, Katie Porter Floated As Potential Replacements for Sen. Kamala Harris Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:36s - Published 4 minutes ago Reps. Karen Bass, Katie Porter Floated As Potential Replacements for Sen. Kamala Harris Now that California Sen. Kamala Harris has been named presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate for the 2020 election, the question many are now asking is who would fill her senate seat if they win. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend