Viola Davis did not buy childhood home
Viola Davis has clarified she did not buy her childhood home, after she seemingly claimed she now "owns" the property in which she was born.
Mike Estrada RT @TMZ: Viola Davis Buys Former Plantation Where She Was Born for 55th Birthday https://t.co/p4kHdJdfOa 2 minutes ago
Chels❤️ RT @TMZ: Viola Davis Buys Former Plantation Where She Was Born for 55th Birthday https://t.co/pWcNfXr834 2 minutes ago
Passionate Woman RT @IamTamaraShanay: #HerStory : Actress Viola Davis Purchases Childhood Home And Former Plantation In South Carolina! https://t.co/hw8suy… 5 minutes ago
THE TYLER PERRY OF BLOGGING. #HerStory : Actress Viola Davis Purchases Childhood Home And Former Plantation In South Carolina! https://t.co/hw8suyLQuL 22 minutes ago
Premiere Networks GIFT GIVING: @violadavis Buys Former Plantation Where She Was Born for 55th Birthday #hbd
https://t.co/jZIgDosjAH 47 minutes ago
Viola Davis buys former plantation birthplaceViola Davies has marked her birthday by buying a former South Carolina plantation, where she was born 55 years ago.
Viola Davis buys former childhood plantation homeViola Davis has marked her 55th birthday by buying her childhood home, which used to be the site of a plantation.
Viola Davis feels she's 'betrayed' herself with The Help role'The Help' actress Viola Davis feels like she "betrayed" herself with her role in the 2011 movie because the film didn't "tell the whole truth".