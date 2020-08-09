Simon Cowell is 'doing spectacularly well' after fall

Kelly Clarkson Filling In For Simon Cowell On 'AGT'



Kelly Clarkson to the rescue! While Simon Cowell recovers from his back surgery following his terrifying e-bike accident, Clarkson will serve as a guest judge on "America's Got Talent". Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:06 Published 1 day ago

Kelly Clarkson Set to Fill In for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' | Billboard News



'American Idol's inaugural winner Kelly Clarkson is helping out her old friend and former AI judge Simon Cowell. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago