Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Simon Cowell is 'doing spectacularly well' after fall

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Simon Cowell is 'doing spectacularly well' after fall

Simon Cowell is 'doing spectacularly well' after fall

Simon Cowell is "doing spectacularly well" following his horror fall, according to his 'America's Got Talent' co-star Howie Mandel.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Simon Cowell breaks his back after falling off his new electric trail bike

Simon Cowell has taken to Twitter from his hospital bed after breaking his back in a fall from his...
National Post - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.comNewsmaxE! Online


Simon Cowell to Undergo Surgery After Breaking His Back From Bike Fall

Fans are sending their well-wishes to Simon Cowell. A spokesperson for the 60-year-old America's Got...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphTMZ.com


Kelly Clarkson to Fill in for Simon Cowell on ‘America’s Got Talent’ After His Back Surgery

Kelly Clarkson to Fill in for Simon Cowell on ‘America’s Got Talent’ After His Back Surgery Kelly Clarkson will be filling in for her former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell on...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson Filling In For Simon Cowell On 'AGT' [Video]

Kelly Clarkson Filling In For Simon Cowell On 'AGT'

Kelly Clarkson to the rescue! While Simon Cowell recovers from his back surgery following his terrifying e-bike accident, Clarkson will serve as a guest judge on "America's Got Talent".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:06Published
Kelly Clarkson Set to Fill In for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' | Billboard News [Video]

Kelly Clarkson Set to Fill In for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent' | Billboard News

'American Idol's inaugural winner Kelly Clarkson is helping out her old friend and former AI judge Simon Cowell.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:00Published
Simon Cowell reportedly won't be able to walk for weeks after breaking his back [Video]

Simon Cowell reportedly won't be able to walk for weeks after breaking his back

Simon Cowell will be out of action for the foreseeable future after breaking his back, according to insiders close to him.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published