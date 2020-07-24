Gwen Stefani's sons see Blake Shelton as a father figure
Gwen Stefani's sons "look up" to her boyfriend Blake Shelton, as sources say they see the country singer as a "serious parental influence".
Dua Lipa calls Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani's husband in awkward interview gaffeDua Lipa's interview fail.
Dua Lipa is set to release the 'Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album'Dua Lipa is set to release the 'Club Future Nostalgia: The Remix Album' featuring a new cut of 'Physical' by Mark Ronson featuring Gwen Stefani.
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Debut Romantic 'Happy Anywhere' Music Video Featuring Archival FootageBlake Shelton and Gwen Stefani premiere their new duet "Happy Anywhere" along with the romantic music video, which was filmed at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch and features archival footage from Stefani's..