'Transparent Taxation' platform will eases compliance burden, brings in fair objective: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:56s - Published
'Transparent Taxation' platform will eases compliance burden, brings in fair objective: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

'Transparent Taxation' platform will eases compliance burden, brings in fair objective: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman at launch of platform for "Transparent Taxation-Honoring the Honest" said this new platform will ease compliance burden and brings in fair objective and adjust system.

"PM's vision is to empower the taxpayer, to provide a transparent system and to honour honest taxpayers.

To realise this vision, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has given a framework and put in place this system," said Finance Minister Sitharaman."It eases compliance burden, it brings in fair objective and adjust system, there shall not be any physical interface between department and taxpayer, and it shall brings certainty of infoemation."


Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister of India

