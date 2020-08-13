Coronavirus: India registers over 66,000 cases in 24 hours, biggest one day jump | Oneindia News

Global  
 

India has recorded the biggest single-day spike of 66,999 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 23,96,637.

However, the recovery rate has gone up to 70.76 per cent, with 16,95,982 people recovering in the country from the highly-contagious disease, government data this morning showed.

With the death of 942 patients in the last 24 hours, the county's fatality count rose 47,033, the Union Health Ministry said.

India is the third worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil.

