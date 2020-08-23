Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

20 Top Congress leaders write a letter to Cong President Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:00s - Published
20 Top Congress leaders write a letter to Cong President Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News

20 Top Congress leaders write a letter to Cong President Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News

20 top leaders of the Congress party have written a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, seeking a discussion with her over the leadership issue over the internal crisis in the party.

Union Information and Broadcasting ministry released the new guidelines today for the people working in the media production industry as they resume work in the pandemic.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today urged the central government to hear "students ke mann ki baat" and postpone the JEE and the NEET - common entrance exams. The Pakistani Govt has accepted that Dawood Ibrahim who is one of India's most wanted men lives in Karachi, after years of denying that it shelters the underworld don blamed for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts along with other terrorists.

On the third day of the investigation by the central agency, The CBI today questioned two key witnesses in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case - a staff member of the actor and his friend Sidharth Pathani.

India has once again achieved another grim milestone in the Coronavirus menace as the total no.

Of cases have surpassed the 30 lakh mark.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Top news of the day: Sonia Gandhi reportedly tells Congress to find a new president; Harsh Vardhan predicts COVID-19 vaccine in India by year-end, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

eagleeye192020

eagleeye192020 Proud Hindu & Proud Indian RT @CNNnews18: #BREAKING – Rahul Gandhi objects to letter written by 303 leaders. Wrong time to write the letter: Rahul Gandhi to CWC. @_… 57 minutes ago

amarendraderhg1

Amarendra Derhgawen RT @MinhazMerchant: “Dissent” within ⁦@INCIndia⁩? No. Letter written by 20 Cong leaders wants the Gandhis to continue at the centre of a fu… 2 hours ago

vsUBMdnzJoSLgKu

दीपक खैरनार पत्रकार RT @ShrimantManey: Will Resign, Sonia Gandhi Tells Aides After Congress Letter Row: 10 Facts https://t.co/dexc27q5Zm via @ndtv #SoniaGandhi 2 hours ago

kapildubeyweyou

KAPIL DUBEY (official) RT @navneet_mundhra: 23 Congress leaders write dissenting letter to leadership. Congress denies existence of such letter. Then in the meeti… 3 hours ago

navneet_mundhra

Navneet Mundhra 23 Congress leaders write dissenting letter to leadership. Congress denies existence of such letter. Then in the me… https://t.co/aeTtR4aO2v 3 hours ago

jtndrprksh

Jiten There is no democracy within #congress party. If leaders write a letter for the concern they have in party, then th… https://t.co/GXM9g30hh6 3 hours ago

MarkGre31207847

Mark Green RT @JhaSanjay: And Randeep Surjewala called me a “ BJP stooge”. He denied the letter. Here it is: “First pushback: 23 senior Congress lea… 3 hours ago

fanclub_gopalji

गोपाल कृष्णा अग्रवाल जी फैन क्लब RT @gopalkagarwal: ‘The letter, sources said, appreciates leadership by Sonia Gandhi & notes the praiseworthy efforts made by Rahul Gandhi… 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Congress president post, who will lead if not the Gandhis? Big developments | Oneindia News [Video]

Congress president post, who will lead if not the Gandhis? Big developments | Oneindia News

The Indian National Congress is faced with the old dilemma again - If not Gandhis, then who? As senior party leaders register open dissent against Gandhis, some loyalists think it is only the Gandhis..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:56Published
Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to find a new president, says won't remain the president | Oneindia News [Video]

Sonia Gandhi asks Congress to find a new president, says won't remain the president | Oneindia News

In response to the letter by 20 Congress leaders to Congress President Sonia Gandhi seeking an introspection and highlighting the leadership issues in the Party, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News [Video]

Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News

It is being reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a coma and therefore his sister Kim-Yo Jong has taken over de facto control of the state since the Communist country cannot be without a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published