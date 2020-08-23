20 Top Congress leaders write a letter to Cong President Sonia Gandhi | Oneindia News

20 top leaders of the Congress party have written a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, seeking a discussion with her over the leadership issue over the internal crisis in the party.

Union Information and Broadcasting ministry released the new guidelines today for the people working in the media production industry as they resume work in the pandemic.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today urged the central government to hear "students ke mann ki baat" and postpone the JEE and the NEET - common entrance exams. The Pakistani Govt has accepted that Dawood Ibrahim who is one of India's most wanted men lives in Karachi, after years of denying that it shelters the underworld don blamed for the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts along with other terrorists.

On the third day of the investigation by the central agency, The CBI today questioned two key witnesses in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case - a staff member of the actor and his friend Sidharth Pathani.

India has once again achieved another grim milestone in the Coronavirus menace as the total no.

Of cases have surpassed the 30 lakh mark.