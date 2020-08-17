‘World is beginning to laugh’: Sanjay Jha slams leadership crisis in Congress

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha lashed out at the Congress part for failing to appoint a leader at the helm even a year after the humiliating 2019 Lok Sabha polls loss.
Responding to the the CWC meet on Monday deciding to retain Sonia Gandhi as interim president, Jha said that it seems as if the Congress is suggesting that it has no leader who can take charge of the party apart from the Gandhis.
The suspended Congress leader said that it is time that leaders are made accountable and sought a ‘perform or perish’ policy in the Congress party.
Jha slammed unilateral decisions by some leaders on key issues and said that the Congress can only win elections if the party workers are motivated and said that at this point there is no hunger in the party to win.
Jha said that Congress needs a leader who is accessible and is able to boost the morale of the workers on the ground.
Amid the ongoing 'letter politics' in the Congress party, senior leader PC Chacko said that "things need to be corrected in party's leadership". He said, "I personally feel that certain things that should be corrected in the leadership of the party. But that shouldn't have been in the form of letter." "Opposition parties are looking forward to Congress to coordinate activities with them. Those who oppose Modi whether it is Sharad Pawar or Lalu Prasad including Communist leaders. All over India, Congress has its footprint. All regional and small parties want the leadership of the Congress to call and discuss with them. This is what they expect from Congress but this is not happening. So they are really disappointed," further added.
While speaking to ANI in UP's Noida on August 25, the Congress party leader Anil K Shastri spoke on party leadership. He said, "There are certain things lacking in the leadership of Congress party and the most significant one is that meetings are not held between party leaders. If a party leader from a different state comes to Delhi, it is not easy for him to meet senior party leaders here." "If the senior leaders of the Congress party, such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi start meeting party leaders then I think 50% of the problem will be solved," he added.
