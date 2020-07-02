JEE Main & NEET exams as per schedule, rules SC after dismissing petition for postponement|Oneindia

Global  
 

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the JEE Main and NEET exams. Three security personnel - two personnel of the CRPF and one cop of the Jammu and Kashmir Police - were killed in the line of duty this morning in a terror attack in J&K's Baramulla district.

A teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men and her body singed with cigarette butts in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Friday.

After facing heat, Facebook has issued a clarification amid a controversy over a US media report claiming that the social media giant ignored hate speech and objectionable content from leaders and workers of the ruling BJP.

The total Coronavirus deaths in India has soared past 50,000.

The country's Covid tally crossed the 26 lakh-mark today with about 58,000 fresh infections and 941 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

Sacked Congress leader Sanjay Jha said on Monday that several lawmakers of the party have approached Sonia Gandhi with a request to bring in a change in the leadership and demanded transparent polls within the organisation.


Cabinet on Wednesday approved the New Education Policy 2020. Union Ministers for Information and Broadcasting (I&B)Prakash Javadekar and Human Resource Development (HRD) and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 13:26Published

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 13:26Published
From highest single-day spike in Covid cases in India to JEE, NEET exams getting postponed, here are the top updates on the pandemic. India recorded the highest single-day spike with over 20,000 new..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:31Published
NEET , JEE Main 2020: एचआरडी मंत्रालय ने नीट और जेईई परीक्षा को लेकर बनाई समिति, कल तक..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:21Published