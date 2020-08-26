Punjab CM says that 23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Coronavirus so far | Oneindia News

With only two days left for the assembly session to start, Twenty-three MLAs and ministers in Punjab have tested positive for coronavirus till today.

Six persons were killed and five others injured in a collision between two UP state roadways buses on the outskirts of the state capital on Wednesday morning, prompting the state government to order a probe into the accident.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the government's stand on waiving interest on loan repayments during the moratorium and said it cannot hide behind the Reserve Bank of India.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday convened a meeting with the chief ministers of seven states regarding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main and NEET which are due to be conducted in September.

Sushant Singh Rajput's flat-mate Siddharth Pithani was today questioned by the CBI for the sixth consecutive day.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage has said Sri Lanka will adopt an "India first approach" as its new foreign policy plank and protect New Delhi's strategic security interests.