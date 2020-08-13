Smiles, handshake as Sachin Pilot & Ashok Gehlot meet after Congress truce | Oneindia News

Sachin Pilot was greeted with a handshake by Ashok Gehlot at a meeting of Congress MLA at the Rajasthan Chief Minister's home.

Six MLAs who shifted from Mayawati's party to the Congress will be able to vote during the trust vote of Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot government.

The death count due to the floods in Assam has risen to 110 while more than 56 lakh people have been affected by the deluge so far.

The Union home ministry has said that it would allow university exams in the academic interest of students and issued a notification to the University Grants Commission.

India has recorded the biggest single-day spike of 66,999 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 23,96,637.

Consumers in the Chinese city of Shenzhen have been urged to exercise caution when buying imported frozen food after a surface sample of chicken wings from Brazil tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the local government.