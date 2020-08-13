Global  
 

Smiles, handshake as Sachin Pilot & Ashok Gehlot meet after Congress truce | Oneindia News

Sachin Pilot was greeted with a handshake by Ashok Gehlot at a meeting of Congress MLA at the Rajasthan Chief Minister's home.

Six MLAs who shifted from Mayawati's party to the Congress will be able to vote during the trust vote of Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot government.

The death count due to the floods in Assam has risen to 110 while more than 56 lakh people have been affected by the deluge so far.

The Union home ministry has said that it would allow university exams in the academic interest of students and issued a notification to the University Grants Commission.

India has recorded the biggest single-day spike of 66,999 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 23,96,637.

Consumers in the Chinese city of Shenzhen have been urged to exercise caution when buying imported frozen food after a surface sample of chicken wings from Brazil tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the local government.


JEE, NEET exams: Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others discuss postponement [Video]

JEE, NEET exams: Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, others discuss postponement

Chief Ministers belonging to various opposition parties on Wednesday got together and discussed the issue of JEE, NEET exams with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata..

Congress chief debate: Support for Sonia after 23 leaders seek big shake-up [Video]

Congress chief debate: Support for Sonia after 23 leaders seek big shake-up

The Indian National Congress party is once again staring at a leadership quandary, over a year after it suffered its second successive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, over 20 party leaders..

SSR death probe: Rhea Chakraborty makes sensational claim | Oneindia News [Video]

SSR death probe: Rhea Chakraborty makes sensational claim | Oneindia News

After Supreme Court ruling, BJP says PM-CARES is completely transparent; Union Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri says India is planning to open more air bubble routes amid Covid-19 pandemic;..

