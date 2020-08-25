‘Those who can’t win polls objecting to our letter’: Ghulam Nabi Azad

There is no end to the row that erupted after 23 leaders of the Congress party wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking structural changes in the party at all levels.

Action has been sought by several Congress leaders against the signatories to the letter.

One of the signatory, Ghulam Nabi Azad has hit out at those questioning them and said that the ones who are opposing the letter are people who cannot win elections to top posts in the party and hence want to retain the formula of ‘appointments’.

Azad said that he had made his way up from the district level and worked with 6 Prime Ministers in the last 34 years of his career.

He said this would not have happened if those leaders did not see anything in him.

The senior Congress leader’s reaction comes after a Congress leader and Maharashtra Minister Sunil Kedar sought an apology from the three leaders from Maharashtra who had signed the letter.

Additionally, the Lakhimpur Kheri unit of the Congress had sought action against Jitin Prasada for signing the letter questioning the leadership of the Gandhis.

