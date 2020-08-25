‘Those who can’t win polls objecting to our letter’: Ghulam Nabi Azad

There is no end to the row that erupted after 23 leaders of the Congress party wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking structural changes in the party at all levels.
Action has been sought by several Congress leaders against the signatories to the letter.
One of the signatory, Ghulam Nabi Azad has hit out at those questioning them and said that the ones who are opposing the letter are people who cannot win elections to top posts in the party and hence want to retain the formula of ‘appointments’.
Azad said that he had made his way up from the district level and worked with 6 Prime Ministers in the last 34 years of his career.
He said this would not have happened if those leaders did not see anything in him.
The senior Congress leader’s reaction comes after a Congress leader and Maharashtra Minister Sunil Kedar sought an apology from the three leaders from Maharashtra who had signed the letter.
Additionally, the Lakhimpur Kheri unit of the Congress had sought action against Jitin Prasada for signing the letter questioning the leadership of the Gandhis.
The Indian National Congress is planning to corner the Union government on a host of issues as the Parliament convenes for the monsoon session on September 14. From the Covid-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to battle the outbreak, to the standoff at the Line of Actual Control with China, and the sharp contraction of the economy in the first quarter of Financial Year 2020-21 - the Congress has a litany of complaints on which to seek the government's response. Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad and Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spelled out the main Opposition party's strategy. Meanwhile, the party's top leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, will miss the session as the latter is accompanying the former for medical check-ups abroad. It is not clear whether Rahul Gandhi will be back for the latter part of the session. Watch the full video for more.
The monsoon session of Parliament will begin on September 14 (Monday). Speaking on the monsoon session of Parliament, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on September 13 stated that, "The Parliament session is commencing in a weird situation. There is an atmosphere of fear across the country, as well as the MPs. But the situation is changing across the world and in the nation, and it's important to discuss that." "COVID, India-China are face to face in Ladakh and there is tension, GDP has tumbled, inflation, New Education Policy - there are multiple issues before the House that the citizens of this country would want to hear about and Parliamentarians would like to discuss," he added.
Congress appointed general secretaries and in-charges of All India Congress Committee (AICC) on September 12. However, Congress leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Moti Lal Vohra, Luzenio Falerio, Mallikarjun Khadge were dropped from the list of general secretaries. Speaking on the matter, Congress's Mallikarjun Khadge welcomed Randeep Singh Surjewala's appointed as Karnataka new general secretary. He said, "I welcome the changes. Randeep Singh Surjewala is a very good man. It is a good choice for Karnataka. I welcome him and I feel that Madam Gandhi has given a good secretary for the Congress in Karnataka."
Member of Parliament and leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jyotiraditya Scindia, trained his guns at senior leaders of the Indian National Congress party in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia, who was a Congressman himself before quitting in March, accused ex-MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh of leaving behind a debt of Rs 8,000 crore for successor Shivraj Chouhan of the BJP. Scindia also brought up Congress' pre-poll promise of waiving all farm loans within 10 days of coming to power. He said that the vow remained unfulfilled even in 15 months. Madhya Pradesh is set to see bypolls to 27 Assembly seats. The election will be held along with the Assembly polls in Bihar, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The bypolls were necessitated due to defection of over 20 Congress MLAs led by Scindia to the BJP, and deaths of some legislators. Watch the full video for more.
Even after interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that there was no ‘ill will’ against the 23 party leaders who had sought structural changes in the Congress, the ‘dissenters’ continue to be targeted. In the latest, the Lakhimpur Kheri unit of the Congress party has sought action against Jitin Prasada, one of the leaders who had signed the letter written to Sonia Gandhi. The district unit raised slogans against Prasada. Kapil Sibal, another signatory to the letter, hit back saying that while the Congress should be targeting the BJP, it was busy attacking its own leaders. This comes after Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Sunil Kedar had asked the three leaders from the state who signed the letter to issue an apology. Threatening the leaders, Kedar had said that they may not be able to walk freely in the state again. 23 Congress leaders had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking structural changes in the party at all levels. The letter was reportedly discussed at the recent Congress Working Committee meeting but no action was taken. Watch the video for all the details.
A Surat-based textile businessman started printing saree on Kangana Ranaut, expressing support to the actor. Actress is on focus over recent conflicts with Maharashtra government. Businessman Rajat Dawer said, "She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. So we wanted to support her.""What happened with her is wrong. She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. We launched this saree yesterday and have already received multiple orders. The price range starts from Rs 1000," he added.
After actor Kangana Ranaut met the Governor of Maharashtra amid her spat with the ruling parties in the state, the Shiv Sena tried to extricate itself from the controversy. Sena's Sanjay Raut said that the row over Kangana was over for the party, but a 'note' of everything being done and said would be maintained. In a veiled attack at the Sena's ex-ally Bharatiya Janata Party, Raut said that it was wrong to defame a state's culture and tradition just because of anger over losing power. Meanwhile, after her meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Kangana said that he listened to her grievances like a father. She said that she was facing harassment in the city in which she had started from scratch. The actor's office was partially demolished days earlier by Mumbai's civic body, the BMC, amid her spat with the ruling parties. The war of words began soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Kangana attacking Mumbai police and Sena's Sanjay Raut allegedly using an expletive for her in retaliation. Watch the full video for more.
Former MLA Nirvendra Kumar 'Munna' was allegedly beaten to death over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. "There was a minor skirmish over a land dispute and situation escalated, during which he got injured and was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead," said Superintendent of Police, Satendra Kumar.
Uttar Pradesh police arrested the accused in Lakhimpur Kheri rape and murder case on August 27. Police claimed to have solved the case with arrest of a man. Lucknow Range's Inspector General, Laxmi Singh said, "The accused has confessed to having committed the crime. Call detail records of the girl showed she was in frequent touch with the accused over the past few months." The incident took place on Monday when the girl had gone to a neighbouring town to fill up an online scholarship application form. Her parents informed the police when she did not return home. The girl was found dead near her house in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district.