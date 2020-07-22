Manish Tewari, Tharoor and Sibal arrive at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

After Congress Working Committee meeting concluded and Indian National Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed in a press conference that CWC unanimously requested Sonia Gandhi 'to continue to lead the Indian National Congress' until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened.

In the evening, Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Kapil Sibal arrived at residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.