Manish Tewari, Tharoor and Sibal arrive at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Manish Tewari, Tharoor and Sibal arrive at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

Manish Tewari, Tharoor and Sibal arrive at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

After Congress Working Committee meeting concluded and Indian National Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal informed in a press conference that CWC unanimously requested Sonia Gandhi 'to continue to lead the Indian National Congress' until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened.

In the evening, Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Kapil Sibal arrived at residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.


Congress Working Committee Congress Working Committee Executive committee of the Indian National Congress

Sonia to continue as interim Congress chief; CWC says no one can be permitted to weaken party leadership

 Over a year after it chose Sonia Gandhi as interim president of the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday again unanimously requested her "to..
IndiaTimes
CWC requests Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress interim president for now: KC Venugopal [Video]

CWC requests Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress interim president for now: KC Venugopal

After Congress held a press conference in the national capital on August 24 after 7 hours long CWC meeting was concluded. Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala chaired the press conference. Venugopal said that Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress Interim President for now. He said, "The CWC unanimously request Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead the INC until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published
‘Sonia Gandhi to continue as president’: Congress after 7-hour long meet [Video]

‘Sonia Gandhi to continue as president’: Congress after 7-hour long meet

The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened and authorized her to effect necessary organizational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party. At an over seven-hour long meeting, which took place in the backdrop of more than 20 party leaders seeking an immediate organizational overhaul and collective leadership, Gandhi is said to have offered to quit but was requested by the party's top decision-making panel with over 50 members to stay on. Announcing the resolution passed by the CWC, the party's General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal later said at a press conference that the CWC unanimously requested Gandhi to continue to "lead the Indian National Congress until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened."The CWC also authorized her to effect necessary organizational changes to take on various challenges before the party.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:28Published

K. C. Venugopal K. C. Venugopal Indian politician

CWC noted that party's internal issues can't be deliberated through media or public fora: KC Venugopal [Video]

CWC noted that party's internal issues can't be deliberated through media or public fora: KC Venugopal

Congress held a press conference in the national capital on August 24 after 7 hours long CWC meeting was concluded. Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala chaired the press conference. Venugopal said, "The CWC notes that internal party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or public fora. CWC urges and advises all concerned to raise such issues only in party fora".

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India


Manish Tewari Manish Tewari Indian politician

BJP targets Congress over Manish Tewari's letter to Facebook

 The BJP on Thursday targeted the Congress for using the services of think tanks and its members to gain access to Facebook’s management in a bid to influence..
IndiaTimes

Kapil Sibal Kapil Sibal Indian lawyer and politician

‘No one can save Congress’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's jibe over leadership row [Video]

‘No one can save Congress’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's jibe over leadership row

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that those leaders who give good suggestions to Congress are being accused of colluding with BJP and labelled as traitors. "Those who give good suggestions to Congress, they are being accused of colluding with BJP. When Scindia ji raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP. Now when leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding full-time party chief, they're also being accused of colluding with BJP. No one can save such a party," Chouhan said. The comments of Chouhan came after developments in the Congress Working Committee meeting. During the CWC meeting, Azad said he will resign if Rahul Gandhi's "collusion with BJP" remark can be proven.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:06Published

Kapil Sibal says he withdraws tweet after Rahul's 'personally' clarifies BJP remark

 The Congress on Monday denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of "colluding with the BJP", saying he "has not said" a word of that nature nor..
IndiaTimes

Surjewala says Rahul didn't make 'colluding with BJP' comment, asks Sibal not to be misled

 Minutes after Kapil Sibal expressed concerns over reported "colluding with BJP" remarks by Rahul Gandhi, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that the..
IndiaTimes

Shashi Tharoor Shashi Tharoor Indian politician, diplomat, author

Airport privatisation: Shashi Tharoor sticks to stand; says it will expand potential

 Unfazed by criticism over his stand favouring Centre's decision to lease out the airport here to Adani Enterprises, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Facebook summoned by house panel on IT; BJP MPs gun for Shashi Tharoor [Video]

Watch: Facebook summoned by house panel on IT; BJP MPs gun for Shashi Tharoor

The row over hate speech on Facebook has turned into an open BJP vs Congress fight. While Facebook has been summed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, BJP MPs, who are members of the panel have lashed out at the chief of the panel Shashi Tharoor and sought his ouster. BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore have approached the Speaker saying that Tharoor violated the rules by speaking in the media before consulting members of the panel. They argued that this is a breach of code and hence Tharoor must be sacked as the Chief of the house panel on IT. The whole row broke out after a WSJ story claimed Facebook India excutive Ankhi Das stopped action on pages linked to BJP leaders who were indulging in hate speech on the social media platform. The article named BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh, BJP Delhi leader Kapil Mishra and former Union Minister Anant Kumar Hedge. Watch the full video for all th details on the story.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:54Published

Remove Tharoor as chief of House IT panel: BJP MP

 The parliamentary standing committee has summoned representatives of the ministry of electronics and information technology over reports of Facebook’s alleged..
IndiaTimes

Ghulam Nabi Azad Ghulam Nabi Azad Indian politician and Social Worker

‘Muslims leaders in Congress should…’: Asaduddin Owaisi on leadership row [Video]

‘Muslims leaders in Congress should…’: Asaduddin Owaisi on leadership row

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on leadership row in Congress. Owaisi said Muslim leaders in Congress should think about their position in the party. “I don’t have a habit of speaking on any party’s internal matter but Ghulam Nabi Azad had accused us to be a B-Team of BJP, now their own leader Rahul Gandhi is accusing them of colluding with BJP,” Azad said. “It is clear that if you oppose Congress, they will call you B-Team, if someone opposes the party then they accuse them of siding with BJP,” he added. This comes amid dissent in Congress party over leadership. Congress Working Committee held a meeting on August 24. Earlier, over 20 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi over leadership. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:00Published
Muslim leaders should think for how long they'll remain slave of Congress leadership: Owaisi [Video]

Muslim leaders should think for how long they'll remain slave of Congress leadership: Owaisi

Commenting on the 'letter politics' in Congress, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Muslim leaders in the party for "how long they'll remain as slave of Congress leadership". "Ghulam Nabi Azad used to call us BJP's 'B' team. Now, his party's former chief said he colluded with BJP by signing on the letter. Muslim leaders in Congress, who are wasting time, should think for how long they'll remain slave of Congress leadership," said Asaduddin Owaisi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

All India Congress Committee All India Congress Committee central decision-making assembly of the Indian National Congress Party

Congress workers outside AICC office demand party president from Gandhi family only

 Even as a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is underway in view of the letter controversy raising demands for a full time active leadership,..
IndiaTimes

Make Rahul Gandhi Congress President, more delay will cause incalculable harm: Vamshi Chand Reddy

 Any further delay in promoting Rahul Gandhi to the post of Congress President will cause "incalculable harm" to the party's progress and will be "dispiriting to..
IndiaTimes

Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress' Interim President: KH Muniyappa [Video]

Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress' Interim President: KH Muniyappa

Following the meeting of Congress Working Committee, member, and Congress leader KH Muniyappa informed that Sonia Gandhi will continue as Congress party's interim president. "Madam (Sonia Gandhi) has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia [Video]

‘New Education Policy gives highly-regulated, poorly-funded model’: Sisodia

Politics over the New Education Policy continues as Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said the policy had two problems. Welcoming some of the reforms, Sisodia also..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:49Published
Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member [Video]

Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia greets Congress leaders before taking oath as RS member

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya M Scindia took oath as Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh in Delhi on July 22. Before taking oath as Rajya Sabha member, Scindia greeted Congress..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published