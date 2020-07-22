Manish Tewari, Tharoor and Sibal arrive at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

In the evening, Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Kapil Sibal arrived at residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad.
The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.
After Congress held a press conference in the national capital on August 24 after 7 hours long CWC meeting was concluded. Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala chaired the press conference. Venugopal said that Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress Interim President for now. He said, "The CWC unanimously request Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead the INC until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened."
The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened and authorized her to effect necessary organizational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party. At an over seven-hour long meeting, which took place in the backdrop of more than 20 party leaders seeking an immediate organizational overhaul and collective leadership, Gandhi is said to have offered to quit but was requested by the party's top decision-making panel with over 50 members to stay on. Announcing the resolution passed by the CWC, the party's General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal later said at a press conference that the CWC unanimously requested Gandhi to continue to "lead the Indian National Congress until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened."The CWC also authorized her to effect necessary organizational changes to take on various challenges before the party.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:28Published
Congress held a press conference in the national capital on August 24 after 7 hours long CWC meeting was concluded. Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala chaired the press conference. Venugopal said, "The CWC notes that internal party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or public fora. CWC urges and advises all concerned to raise such issues only in party fora".
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that those leaders who give good suggestions to Congress are being accused of colluding with BJP and labelled as traitors. "Those who give good suggestions to Congress, they are being accused of colluding with BJP. When Scindia ji raised his voice, he was accused of colluding with BJP. Now when leaders like Gulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal are demanding full-time party chief, they're also being accused of colluding with BJP. No one can save such a party," Chouhan said. The comments of Chouhan came after developments in the Congress Working Committee meeting. During the CWC meeting, Azad said he will resign if Rahul Gandhi's "collusion with BJP" remark can be proven.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:06Published
The row over hate speech on Facebook has turned into an open BJP vs Congress fight. While Facebook has been summed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, BJP MPs, who are members of the panel have lashed out at the chief of the panel Shashi Tharoor and sought his ouster. BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore have approached the Speaker saying that Tharoor violated the rules by speaking in the media before consulting members of the panel. They argued that this is a breach of code and hence Tharoor must be sacked as the Chief of the house panel on IT. The whole row broke out after a WSJ story claimed Facebook India excutive Ankhi Das stopped action on pages linked to BJP leaders who were indulging in hate speech on the social media platform. The article named BJP MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh, BJP Delhi leader Kapil Mishra and former Union Minister Anant Kumar Hedge. Watch the full video for all th details on the story.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:54Published
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on leadership row in Congress. Owaisi said Muslim leaders in Congress should think about their position in the party. “I don’t have a habit of speaking on any party’s internal matter but Ghulam Nabi Azad had accused us to be a B-Team of BJP, now their own leader Rahul Gandhi is accusing them of colluding with BJP,” Azad said. “It is clear that if you oppose Congress, they will call you B-Team, if someone opposes the party then they accuse them of siding with BJP,” he added. This comes amid dissent in Congress party over leadership. Congress Working Committee held a meeting on August 24. Earlier, over 20 Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi over leadership. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:00Published
Commenting on the 'letter politics' in Congress, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Muslim leaders in the party for "how long they'll remain as slave of Congress leadership". "Ghulam Nabi Azad used to call us BJP's 'B' team. Now, his party's former chief said he colluded with BJP by signing on the letter. Muslim leaders in Congress, who are wasting time, should think for how long they'll remain slave of Congress leadership," said Asaduddin Owaisi.
Following the meeting of Congress Working Committee, member, and Congress leader KH Muniyappa informed that Sonia Gandhi will continue as Congress party's interim president. "Madam (Sonia Gandhi) has..